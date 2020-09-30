Diseases The world’s first HIV-cured patient died of cancer in the United States

Known as the “Berlin patient,” Timothy Ray Brown was cured with a stem cell transplant, but the cancer recurred.

World the first patient to be cured of HIV infection Timothy Ray Brown has died of cancer in the United States, according to Reuters. Brown’s death was confirmed by his partner Tim Hoeffgren.

“I announce with great sadness that Timothy passed away […] this afternoon in the presence of me and friends, five months after the battle against leukemia, ”Hoeffren wrote on his Facebook account.

In Born in 1966, Brown was also publicly known as the “Berlin Patient”. The name came because he was treated in Berlin for a bone marrow transplant in 2007. That treatment removed the hi-virus from his body.

Brown was diagnosed with an HIV infection in 1995 while living in the German capital. In 2006, he was also diagnosed with blood cancer.

After the bone marrow transplant, it was found that the hi virus was no longer found in his body. However, leukemia returned more than a decade after bone marrow transplantation. Doctors said the cancer had spread to the brain. Brown had recently been taken to convalescent care in his hometown of Palm Springs, California.

“My heart is broken because the hero is gone. Tim was truly the friendliest person in the world, ”Hoeffgren said in his Facebook update. According to him, Brown had taken on a life mission to tell people that HIV infection could be cured.

Brownia To a doctor in Berlin To Gero Huetter Brown’s case was a big risk. Treatment included destruction of Brown’s immune system and stem cell transplantation. It was about transplanting a mutated and hi-virus-rejecting stem cell called CCR5.

Only a small percentage of people have this mutation, which makes them resistant to the AIDS virus that causes AIDS.

Healing Brown was very expensive, complicated and dangerous. Many experts say that a form of treatment cannot cure all HIV patients because the form of treatment itself can kill.

In the world there are more than 37 million HIV-positive people. About 35 million people have died of the disease caused by the virus since the 1980s.

With advanced medication, it is now possible to control HIV infection, and the infection no longer carries the death penalty.

Also another HIV patient Adam Castillejo a similar stem cell transplant was performed in 2016 as for Brown. Castillejo is also believed to have recovered from the infection.

HIV specialist Sharon Lewin The Australian Doherty Institute said Brown was known as an advocate of the fight against HIV.

“The scientific community hopes that one day we will be able to honor his legacy with a safe, cost-effective and widely available strategy to cure HIV,” Lewin told Reuters.