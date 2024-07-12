Diseases | The former member of parliament got a new life like a miracle

Diseases|Long-time coalition influencer Tapani Mäkinen survived like a miracle. After the heart attack, he lived sedated in machines for three weeks.

A politician from Vantaaformer Member of Parliament I met Mäkinen (kok) moves surprisingly nimbly, considering that he got home from Meilahti’s cardiac surgery department the day before.

Mäkinen, 59, had a serious heart attack eight weeks ago, and as a result the left ventricle of the heart was permanently damaged.