L‘excess heat dangerous for all patients with a pathology that alters i thermoregulation systems or that greatly increases the overall fragility of the organism. Who obese or excessively thin, for example, cannot adapt well to high temperatures; who has one chronic obstructive pulmonary disease severe can be much more susceptible to excessive heat. Are at high risk then people with cardiovascular diseases: heart and vessels are put to the test by the heat and those who have already had heart attacks or strokes, suffer from arrhythmias or heart failure or have risk factors such as cholesterol high temperatures may be more difficult to tolerate. Glhypertensives and heart patientsespecially if elderly, are more sensitive to the negative effects of heat and for example can have sudden drops in pressure, especially when moving from lying to standing, the so-called orthostatic hypotension. Diabetic sufferers are also at higher risk Alzheimers, Parkinsons or other neurological pathologies that alter the brain’s response to dehydration, because it may have difficulty perceiving the sense of thirst and therefore may experience dehydration more often. L’severe renal insufficiency increases the dangers, because it exposes you to greater pressure changes: it is important to check your pressure and weight often, informing your doctor in case of excessive weight loss or significant drops in blood pressure. The psychiatric pathologies they are equally dangerous, because the patient may have a lower degree of risk awareness and therefore assume inappropriate behaviour; moreover, psychiatric patients often habitually use drugs that can aggravate the effects of the heat. Those who assist them, in addition to making sure that nutrition and hydration are adequate, must verify the intake of therapies and speak to the doctor for a possible remodulation of treatments.