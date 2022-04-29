Diseases Strange hepatitis in infants is a concern in Britain, similar cases elsewhere in Europe

Patients are generally under 5 years of age. There are already more than a hundred children in Britain. At least ten of them have had a liver transplant. There may be an adenovirus in the background.

Infants unexplained hepatitis is a concern in Britain and, increasingly, elsewhere in Europe.

In the UK, those affected are generally under 5 years of age.

According to official figures, there were already 111 cases across the UK on Monday.

About children ten have already received a liver transplant. Figures are based on the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) under the UK Department of Health information.

According to the UKHSA, the disease is not associated with coronavirus vaccinations. None of the confirmed hepatitis patients under 10 years of age had received coronary vaccination.

“The data collected suggest that a sudden onset of hepatitis in children is associated with adenovirus infections. We are also investigating other reasons, ”said a doctor from the UKHSA Meera Chand said in a statement.

Public Routine health care surveys in the UK have found that adenovirus is now circulating more vigorously in the 1-4 age group. According to media reports, this would be a 41F adenovirus.

BBC Broadcasting Corporation mentions as a possible explanation for the fact that adenovirus infections in infants have been postponed to a later age than normal due to corona constraints. This, in turn, may result in some of the reactions now more intense than usual.

Researchers are also exploring the possibility that there may be an interaction between adenovirus and coronavirus.

The common cause of hepatitis is the hepatitis virus, which is named A to E. However, none of these have caused the childhood hepatitis in question.

Also The World Health Organization (WHO) has put out hepatitis in children note.

In Europe, unexplained hepatitis in children has already been reported in eleven countries, including Denmark and Norway. Cases have also been found in the United States.

According to the WHO, the age range of those affected has been from one month to 16 years. Of the children, 17, or about ten percent, have had a liver transplant. At least one is dead. Figures include British cases.

Symptoms have included abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. In most cases, however, there was no fever.

According to the WHO, it is not yet clear whether there has been an increase in hepatitis or whether there are now cases that normally go unnoticed.

British authorities advise caregivers to monitor children for possible symptoms of hepatitis such as jaundice.

Regular hand washing and coughing and sneezing in the armpit or handkerchief will reduce the spread of both adenovirus and other viruses.

Adenovirus is easily transmitted through droplets and touch, also reminiscent of THL on their website.