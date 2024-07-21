Diseases | More than 800 cases of whooping cough, known as the “100-day cough”, have already been identified

Diseases|This year, more than 800 cases of whooping cough have already been diagnosed, while last year there were 130 cases.

Cases of whooping cough have become considerably more common in Finland. The number of pertussis cases this year is already more than six times higher than last year, according to the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) from the infectious disease registry.

More than 800 cases of whooping cough have been confirmed this year. Last year, only 130 cases of whooping cough were recorded.

THL chief physician Leif Lakoma

THL’s chief physician Leif Lakoman according to whooping cough occurs in cycles.

“Even Hinkuys has such peak years,” Lakoma tells STT.

Whooping cough can be life-threatening for babies, for whom coughing fits can cause, for example, respiratory arrest. According to Lakoma, the disease is not dangerous for older children or adults.

The pediatric infectious disease doctor of the Hus company Tea Nieminen in older children and adults, whooping cough is typically characterized by a prolonged cough.

“Of course it’s embarrassing, but not dangerous,” Nieminen tells STT.

The Hus group is responsible for specialized hospital care in Uusimaa.

According to Lakoma, whooping cough vaccination coverage is good in Finland. In accordance with the national vaccination program, children receive the whooping cough vaccine at three, five and 12 months of age. In addition, booster shots are given at the age of four, 14, and finally 25 years.

“Vaccinations given at the clinic and in schools are usually very routine, but the boost that should be taken at the age of 25 can easily be missed,” says Lakoma.

You can also get the booster vaccine in the Defense Forces during conscript service. Lakoma reminds that everyone should still get the booster vaccine taken at the age of 25, if more than two years have passed since the previous vaccine.

“ For babies, bouts of coughing can cause, for example, respiratory arrest.

Major according to Lakoma, some of the current cases of whooping cough have occurred in children aged 10–14, who have already lost the effect of the booster vaccine they received at the age of 4, but who have not yet received the booster vaccine given to 14-year-olds.

Because the disease is not dangerous for older children, according to Tea Nieminen, the increase in the number of cases is not visible in the hospital.

“We don’t see older children in the clinic because they don’t need hospital treatment,” says Nieminen.

According to Lakoma, the cornerstone of managing whooping cough is to prevent the spread of the disease to children under six months of age and women in late pregnancy. However, it is difficult to distinguish whooping cough from other infections. In many languages, whooping cough is called the 100-day cough.

“The typical symptom is a cough lasting several weeks or a few months, which turns into spasms. In small children, it can be suffocating. Inhalation becomes difficult, causing a wheezing sound at the end of a coughing fit,” describes Lakoma.

Whooping cough is a bacterial disease and is treated with antibiotics. However, according to Lakoma, the benefit of antibiotic treatment is only available in the early stages of the disease.

Small children exposed to whooping cough and women in the final stages of pregnancy are treated with preventive medication. The aim is to prevent serious illnesses by tracing the infection, so that young children and pregnant women who may have been exposed to the disease can be located.

“Even though fortunately we don’t really have any serious illnesses, such a large number of cases burdens the infection control of welfare areas,” says Lakoma.

“ Whooping cough is difficult to distinguish from other infections.

Nieminen according to, all respiratory infections decreased significantly during the corona years.

“Just before the corona in 2019, it was the fastest year in terms of whooping cough infection rates for a long time. There were more than 550 cases then,” says Nieminen.

In 2021 and 2022, however, there were only 33 and 35 laboratory-confirmed cases of whooping cough in Finland.

“We in Finland didn’t really have them in 2023 either, but elsewhere in Europe the cases started to increase. In autumn, many countries reported a lot of whooping cough,” says Nieminen.

According to Nieminen, in the case of several respiratory infections, it was seen that diseases that remained absent after the corona years came back even more widely than before.

“Because the disease had not been circulating in the population for a long time, the protection against it had decreased,” explains Nieminen.

In Finland, the increase in the number of cases only started in April. However, most of this year’s cases have occurred between May and July.

“There have been epidemics, especially in southern Finland and Finland proper, and the spring outbreaks were mostly among schoolchildren,” says Nieminen.

According to Nieminen, whooping cough was first detected especially in schools and recreational activities, where the disease could spread, for example, in connection with sports events and trips to European competitions.

“The aim of the control measures is to prevent the disease from spreading to infants, i.e. among newborn babies. Especially children under three months old, who are not even vaccinated yet, can get a serious disease,” says Nieminen.

Infected babies are monitored in the hospital on a monitor, and the vital functions of the babies are taken care of. For example, during coughing spells, babies are given supplemental oxygen.

If the older child in the family is diagnosed with whooping cough, the baby must start anti-disease medication, and the same for the rest of the family.