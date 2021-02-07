Diseases Like a constant hangover, Riitta Pietikäinen from Achaia describes herself, for whom the diagnosis of a rare disease brought relief and treatment.

There are about 300,000 people in Finland who suffer from some of the thousands of rare diseases. The important thing is to get a diagnosis, says their interest group.

Something was badly ill. Decide on the roach and the feeling felt like an eternal hangover.

Achaean Riitta Pietikäinen know what it feels like to have a rare disease that takes years to find a name and misjudge in the search phase. Likewise, he knows what it feels like to have uncertainty and symptoms for which even doctors can’t come up with an explanation.

A few years ago, Pietikäinen, 49, had constant unexplained malaise. Only its hardness varied. Sometimes in the store, he felt like he was about to crash right away.

The mornings were bad, then the headache felt especially bad. It hurt a lot if he bent down and got up quickly. There was light and sound tenderness as well as neck pain. Between the ears hummed.

The ache came in waves, sometimes there were even better moments. Pietikäinen, who works in the ICT sector, also received sick leave from work. The disease was constantly present.

Brain fog is a term he describes how he feels in those years. It took power.

Occupational health researched and made referrals. Doctors examined, but no cause was found. Pietikäinen also had to be assessed by a psychologist, even though he knew that he could not help. He knew that the cause was not mental, but something else, perhaps mechanical.

He also sought help from the private side with his health insurance and ended up with a magnetic resonance imaging machine in the spring of 2019. It was thought that its image might be helpful. The only problem was Pietikäinen’s bottleneck.

However, there was a young nice caregiver who, with her composure, made her overcome her fears. At the same time, it turned out that you could get on the plane the very next day.

“It was thanks to the manager, I am grateful to him. I didn’t have time to get excited, and the picture was obtained, ”says Pietikäinen.

Two things emerged from the picture: there was plenty of cerebrospinal fluid around his optic nerve and his pituitary gland was in a slightly flattened state.

Shortly after the description, he got the results on his phone screen and a diagnosis of the suspected syndrome. Its abbreviation is IIH. It comes from the words idiopathic intracranial hypertension and refers to a condition in which intracranial pressure is elevated for no apparent reason.

IIH was not a completely unknown name to Pietikäinen, as he had seen it while searching for information about his condition. The most important thing was that now my own bad feeling got its explanation.

“I thoughtthat here it is now finally reading, and that I am not crazy. I thought I would send this to every doctor who has treated me and suspected me as a cause of stress, for example. Well, I didn’t send it, though, ”says Pietikäinen.

He was in treatment at Tays for a while, but soon asked for a transfer to Kuopio University Hospital, which also has an international IIH research project at Neurokeskus. It made it easier.

“I am now out there monitoring. I am able to work with medication, and health status remains stable, and not, for example, my eyesight is not at risk. I’ve done pretty well, but I do not, for example, bowing. Sometimes you have to restrain yourself when you start laughing. It hurts my head. ”

Finland and the world celebrate Rare Diseases Day on 28 February. Pietikäinen wants to tell about his own illness so that awareness of it increases in people with the same illness as in the medical profession.

He believes that there are people in Finland who suffer from IIH without knowing it. Pietikäinen would also like current treatment recommendations for those suffering from the disease.

IIH is rare even as a rare disease. Five to ten new cases a year are found in the Hus area.

In Finland, the disease is considered rare when it affects up to five people per ten thousand inhabitants. In Finland, about 300,000 people suffer from rare diseases at some point in their lives.

People with rare diseases organize themselves into organizations, associations, and Facebook groups, but may feel that their own voice does not always carry. The most important thing, if possible, is to get a diagnosis so that you can get the right treatment at all, says the chairman of the Rare Network Kristina Franck.

“Getting it can be delayed because it can be a disease that a doctor only sees once in his or her life. Even information is not always available in Finnish, and it can be difficult to find the right treatment for your own illness, ”he says.

In the world 6,000 to 8,000 different types of rare diseases are known. The spectrum is huge. Diseases are divided into, for example, metabolic diseases, sensory diseases, respiratory diseases, skin diseases and developmental disorder syndromes. In Finland, half of them are identified in childhood.

According to Franck, the spread of knowledge and understanding is important, and therefore he thinks it is bold and important to be able to tell about his own illness in public, as Pietikäinen does.

“The more understanding there is, the less horror there is. That’s not what we want. “