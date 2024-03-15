Diseases | Legionnaires' disease was diagnosed in Finland last year, the highest number in nearly 30 years

Almost everyone exposed to the bacteria does not get sick, but for some the fever is life-threatening.

in Finland last year, 65 cases of legionellosis were found. The matter appears in the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) from the infectious disease registry.

Legionnaires' disease was diagnosed last year more than once since 1995, up to which time you can search for information from the register.

On average, 26 cases of legionellosis have been found annually in Finland during that time. The number of cases has been increasing since 2014.

Legionellosis is a febrile disease that is usually also accompanied by pneumonia. The disease is caused by legionella bacteria that live in natural waters and soil.

Almost however, not everyone exposed to the bacteria gets sick. THL special researcher Marjo Niittynen says that less than five percent of those exposed to legionella get pneumonia.

However, when it strikes, the disease is usually serious.

“Mortality has been eight to nine percent both in Finland and in European monitoring in recent years,” Niittynen tells STT.

“The need for hospital care, quite often also intensive care, is also common.”

It is not possible to retrieve the number of patients who died of legionellosis or who required hospital treatment from THL's infectious disease register. About Legionella from THL on the site however, it is said that four people died of Legionnaires' disease in Finland in 2022. The information on the website was last updated in December.

The most vulnerable to infections are the elderly and people with an underlying medical condition.

Last year, the average age of the sick in Finland was 63 years. There were slightly more cases in men than in women. Well over half of all those who got sick were over 60 years old. Most of the patients were 75–79 years old.

“Risk factors for legionellosis are age over 50, immunodeficiency, underlying diseases and smoking,” says Niittynen.

Finland is no exception with the increased number of cases. Disease cases have been increasing throughout the EU in recent years.

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC by Legionnaires' disease was reported in the EU and EEA area in 2021 more than once in previous monitoring years. The 2021 report is the center's latest report on the prevalence of Legionnaires' disease.

According to the report, 2.4 cases of Legionnaires' disease per 100,000 inhabitants were found in the EU and EEA area in 2021. Still in 2012 incidence rate was 1.2.

In total, more than 10,700 cases were identified in 2021, of which approximately 700 resulted in death.

Most of the cases were found in Italy, France, Spain and Saka. The countries covered three quarters of all 2021 discoveries in the EU and EEA region.

Most cases were found in men over 65 years of age. Among them, the incidence of Legionnaires' disease was 8.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Identified the increase in disease cases can be due to many reasons. The background can be not only the aging of the population but also the aging of buildings. Bad water pipes have better conditions for bacteria to grow.

According to Niittynen, climate change and related factors, such as increased precipitation and increased air humidity, can also contribute to the increase of legionella. The bacterium is not contracted with food or drink, but must be breathed into the lungs.

In addition to these, one explanation for the increase in the number of cases may be that doctors know how to suspect legionella as the cause of pneumonia more often than before.

“This is considered an underdiagnosed disease. However, awareness has increased over the years,” says Niittynen.

“Identification of cases has perhaps become more efficient, that is, more tests have been done and the possibility of legionella as a cause of severe pneumonia has been investigated more sensitively than before.”

The EU's new drinking water directive, which entered into force in 2021, may have contributed to increasing awareness. With the directive, a measure limit for legionella was added to Finland's domestic water regulation at the beginning of last year.

If the limit value is exceeded in the property's warm service water or cold household water, the owner must take measures to bring the legionella concentrations in line with the requirements.

The same drinking water directive also brought a new obligation into the Finnish Health Protection Act, according to which a legionella risk assessment must be carried out in certain buildings. In Finland, such facilities include hotels, hospitals, swimming pools and spas.

With Legion is an environmental bacterium that is always present in a small amount in water or soil, notes the assistant professor of environmental health Tarja Pitkänen from the University of Helsinki.

Legionella only becomes a problem if the environmental conditions are favorable for it and the bacterium can grow to its full potential in, for example, a shower faucet or pipe.

In Finland, the most common source of legionellosis infection is water systems in buildings, of which the home water system is the most common source. The water temperature plays an extremely important role here.

The favorable growth temperature for Legionella in water is 20–45 degrees. In order to combat bacteria, the property's cold water must be cold enough, i.e. no more than 20 degrees. The hot domestic water should be at least 55 degrees in the entire water system.

“Legionella is very resistant to various disinfection chemicals. It's quite difficult to combat it with anything other than regulating the water temperature,” says Pitkänen.

Last energy saving, which has been in great demand for years, can be one of the factors in the increased number of diseases, if savings have been sought specifically by lowering the temperature of the water in the buildings.

“We should think about when and where energy can be saved, and when it is justified to use more energy in terms of health protection,” Pitkänen says.

According to him, information has also started leaking out recently, according to which it can be really difficult to adjust the water temperature to 55 degrees in geothermal systems. Device manufacturers' recommendations can also be lower than this.

“Geothermal heat is being used more and more in Finland as an environmentally friendly form of energy production,” Pitkänen states.

“This increases the property owner's need for information about legionella and that the hot water temperature is set high enough if geothermal heat is used.”