Diseases | In England, poultry and caged birds were ordered indoors for fear of bird flu

More than five million birds have died or been slaughtered in the past year due to the epidemic, the BBC reports.

in England all poultry and caged birds were ordered to be kept indoors to avoid bird flu, the British government said on Monday.

The order will enter into force on November 7.

Britain’s Chief Veterinarian Christine Middlemiss said in a statement that the decision had not been made lightly, but that it was the best way to protect birds from a highly contagious disease.

BBCthe order came after turkey farmers warned of a shortage of turkeys this Christmas due to the bird flu epidemic.

