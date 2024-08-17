Diseases | Health organization: More than 18,700 cases of monkeypox have been found in Africa this year

Diseases|The disease has been observed most in Central Africa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

in Africa more than 18,700 monkeypox cases have been detected this year, says the African Union Health Organization.

The figure includes both confirmed and suspected cases of all strains of the virus, not just the newer variant of monkeypox. Of the reported disease cases, more than 15,000 are suspected and more than 3,000 confirmed.

Monkey pox has caused a total of more than 500 deaths this year in the 12 member states of the African Union. There are 55 member states in the African Union.

The disease has been observed most in Central Africa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where 24 deaths from the disease have been reported within a week. In the same period, more than a thousand cases of the disease have been detected in the country, of which more than 200 have been confirmed.

Monkey pox the new variant was first observed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the middle of last year.

Cases of monkeypox have also increased in the neighboring country of Burundi, where 173 cases of the disease have been detected within a week. 39 of the cases have been confirmed.

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency due to a new variant of monkeypox. The new variant is more contagious and more deadly than the previously widespread version of the disease.

The first case of a new variant of monkeypox diagnosed outside the African continent was confirmed in Sweden on Thursday. The sick person had stayed in Africa and sought treatment in Stockholm.

The WHO has estimated that more monkeypox cases of the new variant will probably be confirmed in Europe soon.