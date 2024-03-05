Diseases | Hanna Kaija fell ill with a deadly disease and now receives medicine that she cannot afford – This is why Kela does not reimburse

Hanna Kaija has known for over a year that he has pancreatic cancer.

A year is quite a long time for someone with pancreatic cancer, but it doesn't help to embellish the situation: Kaija's chance of surviving pancreatic cancer is small.

The diagnosis was a shock to him and still is.

“It's also mentally heavy when you know you're going to die. But I don't know if the lifespan is a few months or how much.”