Diseases Former Member of Parliament Jyrki Kasvi says that he will be in hospital

Kasvi, who has suffered from cancer for a long time, writes about his situation in his New Finland blog.

The Greens former Member of Parliament Jyrki Plant says he has received a referral for convalescent care. The plant writes about its situation in New Finland on his blog.

The plant, 57, has suffered from bladder cancer, which was diagnosed in 2003. Over the years, he has had to remove the bladder, spleen, and both kidneys.

With home hemodialysis treatment, the plant has been able to continue its life until metastases appeared in the liver. According to the Plant, not even the most effective cytostatics have been effective against them.

“A good week ago, the treatments were stopped, and I received a referral for escort treatment,” writes Kasvi from Espoo.

Plant tells of new promising treatments found for advanced cancers of the bladder. The new drug has been granted an accelerated marketing authorization in the United States, but the EU Medicines Agency has not granted an authorization either expeditiously or normally, according to the Plant.

“As a marketing authorization is missing, I die forecasts that sometime in the early summer, as one of this year’s 340 days on Finnish and more than 40 000 European bladder cancer victim,” says Plant.

About 1,300 people get bladder cancer a year in Finland and about 140,000 in the EU countries. The majority of those affected are men. Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men.

HS said in 2018 The plant was left from Parliament on sick leave. The last remaining kidney was removed from the plant at that time. The recurrence of the cancer had been revealed in the spring of the same year.