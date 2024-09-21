Diseases | Experts criticize the study, according to which air purifiers in kindergartens reduce illness – This is how the researcher responds

Diseases|Experts criticize the study, according to which the use of air purifiers in kindergartens reduces children’s illness. The research doctor leading the study defends the research result.

“The it hasn’t even been published anywhere as a pre-publication,” says an atmospheric scientist working at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Mikko Heikkilä.

With this, he refers to the study, according to which the use of air purifiers in kindergartens reduces children’s illness, has raised some doubts in research circles.

HS reports on the research in September. According to the study, the incidence of children’s illnesses decreased by 18 percent in kindergartens that cleaned the air. In the study, four different kindergartens were monitored for two years.

In his message to HS, Heikkilä criticized the fact that the research has been reported, even though the research results are not public.

Pre-publication means that the article is available for everyone to read, even though the actual peer review has not been done yet.

If you can’t read the research anywhere, according to Heikkilä, we are relying too much on the information provided by the researchers.

“It is difficult to assess the reliability of the research.”

Medical PhD and a doctor specializing in clinical microbiology Jesper Kivelä says that although the results of research can be made public before the actual publication, he himself considers the practice problematic.

“Especially if there is a lot at stake, interpretations can be too positive.”

Kivelä is currently cautiously skeptical about the results of the air cleaning study.

“Based on this research, I wouldn’t make expensive investments in air purifiers yet.”

Kivelä is puzzled by the research layout and statistical analysis. The study is said to be a cross-sectional study, but according to Kivelä, it seems that it has not been carried out quite like that.

“It would seem that there were daycare centers where there were no air purifiers at any point. If it’s a cross-examination, they should have had air cleaners as well.”

Second a fact that raises questions can be found in the financiers of the study. Research is part of a multidisciplinary field E3 Pandemic Response –project. The project is a “multidisciplinary joint innovation project looking for research-based solutions to prevent the spread of pathogens”.

The air cleaning study is funded by Business Finland and several companies. The financiers include several companies that manufacture or sell air purifiers.

According to Kivelä, the underlying financiers should always be mentioned in the name of transparency.

“I’m not saying that the researchers did anything wrong or that the companies influenced the results, but it’s something that needs to be known.”

Researchers According to Whether this is a lot or a little depends on how you look at the number.

In an imaginary example, there are 20 children in the kindergarten group, and ten of them would fall ill, for example, with the flu within a certain period of time.

If morbidity were to decrease by approximately 18 percent in this group, there would be eight children affected.

“Similar results have been achieved with other interventions, such as improving hand hygiene,” says Kivelä.

Wholly another topic is whether it is necessary to prevent colds in young children.

“I would think that frequent colds have a favorable effect through learning immunity,” Kivelä says.

In other words, the body’s resistance develops against diseases when they are sick.

Bridge at the moment, several studies are underway in other parts of the world, which were started during the corona pandemic, and which investigate the benefits of air purification. Their results have not yet been published.

The results of previously published studies on the subject have been contradictory. For example, in German kindergartens in the study air purifiers were not statistically associated with reduced coronavirus infections.

“ “I would think that frequent colds have a favorable effect through learning immunity,” says Jesper Kivelä, doctor of medicine.

E3 Research doctor leading the research of the Pandemic Response project Enni Sanmark says that the results of the air cleaning study have been announced at the ERS 2024 congress of the European Association of Pulmonologists. Acceptable studies are also peer-reviewed there.

According to Sanmark, the article manuscript of the study is currently under peer review in an international scientific journal. The findings and results of the study will be presented in more detail at a seminar organized at the end of October at the University of Helsinki.

In research according to Sanmark, the participating daycare centers were proportional to each other and fit well into a cross layout.

There were four different kindergartens. In the first winter, the air was cleaned in two kindergartens, and in the following winter, the purifiers were moved to the two remaining kindergartens. Morbidity was monitored in both winters.

“For monitoring, kindergartens that were as similar as possible were selected, for example in terms of size and year of construction. In addition, the buildings resembled each other in terms of construction technology. Daycare centers also had as uniform group sizes as possible. In the statistical analysis, each child followed in the study served as his own control,” says Sanmark.

Sanmark also says that the participating companies that sell air purifiers did not in any way finance the measurement of the results, the analysis or the drawing of research conclusions.

The companies were also not involved in the design of the study or in the analysis of the conclusions.

“However, these companies offered air purifiers to these kindergartens, which means they made the research possible. However, the actual research was financed with public research money granted by Business Finland,” says Sanmark.

According to Sanmark, the study involved five companies selling different air purifiers, which are competitors.