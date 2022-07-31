Diseases | CNN: New York City declares public health emergency over monkeypox

The declaration, which came into effect immediately, adds measures to slow down the spread of the disease.

of New York city ​​in the United States declared a public health emergency on Saturday due to increasing monkeypox cases. The matter is reported, among other things, by a US news channel CNN.

According to the city’s authorities, the declaration, which came into effect immediately, adds measures to slow down the spread of the disease.

The city’s mayor and health commissioner said in a joint statement that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers are estimated to be at risk of exposure to monkeypox.

Accordingly, San Francisco declared a local health emergency on Thursday, which will take effect on Monday.