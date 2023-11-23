Diseases | Children in the grip of an exceptional pneumonia outbreak in China

The WHO made an official request to China for detailed information on the increase in respiratory diseases among children. The request also mentioned “reported pneumonia clusters in children”.

Children’s hospitals parts of China have been filled with children suffering from respiratory infections, media not affiliated with the country’s administration reported during November.

Earlier this month, one of China’s leading hospitals, Beijing Frendship Hospital, told about the increase in children’s respiratory diseases during September and October.

According to the hospital, daily visits to the children’s ward had risen to an average of more than 1,600 cases due to the “rapid spread” of respiratory infections.

On November 13, China’s National Health Commission held a press conference about the spike in illness, reports the Reuters news agency.

The health authority stated at the time that the cases are related to influenza-like pathogens and infections caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae, reported The Guardian.

Later the authorities added that the spike in illness was probably due to the lifting of corona restrictions, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

According to the Guardian, epidemiologists have also warned that the natural immunity of the Chinese against respiratory viruses may be lower than normal. When the country experiences its first winter without any corona restrictions, the result may be an increase in infections.

Some hospitals are overcrowded. Photo from Beijing on November 23.

On Wednesday The World Health Organization WHO urged the Chinese to take preventive measures to reduce infections.

In addition, WHO presented to China official request for detailed information of the increase in respiratory diseases. The request also mentioned “reported pneumonia clusters in children”.

The WHO noted that the Program for the Surveillance of Emerging Diseases (ProMED) reported undiagnosed pneumonia cases in children in northern China. According to the WHO, it is not clear whether the cases are related to the general increase in respiratory tract infections previously reported by the Chinese authorities, or whether it is a separate phenomenon.

Pneumonia is a general medical term used to describe infection and inflammation of the lungs. It can be caused by many different viruses and bacteria.

Undiagnosed pneumonia was not mentioned in a press conference held earlier by Chinese health authorities.

The WHO announced that it had requested more epidemiological and clinical data, as well as laboratory results from the disease clusters that emerged.

The request is based on the mechanism of the international health code. According to the rules, China must respond to the WHO within 24 hours.

However, the WHO emphasized separately that it is a routine procedure.

On Thursday evening, China responded to the WHO, reports the news agency AFP. In its response, China states to the WHO that no unusual or new pathogens were detected in connection with the increase in the number of respiratory diseases.

Photo from Beijing on November 23rd.

Information about the situation vary. Local media Sixth tone reported on Wednesdaythat the peak of illness seems to be already receding.

At the same time, however, according to Reuters, the media in different cities have published videos of hospitals that were flooded with children and their parents waiting for check-ups.

There are also publications circulating on social media where children lying on intravenous drips do homework.

China’s National Health Commission has not responded to media requests for comment. On Thursday, it gave an interview through the state-run Xinhua news agency. The statement advised parents and told about the congestion and long waiting times in large hospitals.

The health commission did not mention WHO’s request at all in the interview.