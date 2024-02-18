Diseases | Children drive small Teslas in a hospital in Helsinki – A jovial idea is revealed in the background

The volunteers took electric cars to the hospital so that the little patients wouldn't miss out on the games.

In the park there are two Teslas that you could try, but the driver candidate is nervous.

Despite the father's encouragement, the cars will now not be test driven.

Perhaps the tension is due to the fact that it is a fairly inexperienced driver. She is a little girl.

We are in the corridor of the New Children's Hospital. Here at the Day Hospital, the patients have access to two small Tesla toy cars. At the end of the corridor is a door where the Magic Bed Ward is located, and there is one more Tesla.

In addition to these, there are two more cars elsewhere in the hospital.

Because in certain things, children are similar to adults: driving takes your mind off boring things.

Tesla Club Finland chairman Kirsi Immonen heard a few years ago that his friend's child had been diagnosed with severe leukemia. The child is the same age as Immonen's own child.

He began to think about it. Getting your own child seriously ill is crushing. And it can happen to anyone, Immonen thought.

How could the child's pain, fear and anxiety be alleviated?

Immonen got the idea: if adults like to drive their electric cars, children would probably like it too.

What if the brand's fan club organized small electric cars for children's hospitals that the children could drive around in?

Two toy cars that look like Model S cars at the Day Hospital.

First the campaign was made together with Lastenklinikonen Kummit ry, and in March 2020 the first cars were handed over in Helsinki. In addition, in the same year, Teslas were handed over to Turku and Tampere.

In the latest campaign, Tesla Club Finland collaborated with the Kymppin Lapset organization. Kympin Lapset is an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The campaign is coordinated by Immonen, executive director of Kymp's Children Anu Tikan with. The fundraising campaign was started in the fall of 2023, and the cars were handed over at the beginning of 2024 to the New Children's Hospital and the Kymppin Children's Course and Camp Center in Kuortinkartano.

According to Tika, cars are infatuated at the manor. Learning to drive is organized there. The goal is to build a traffic park where drivers can practice traffic rules.

Kirsi Immonen, president of Tesla Club Finland (left) and Anu Tikka, executive director of Kymp's Children, at Päiväsairaala.

Let's get back to the hospital corridor.

Assistant ward manager Satu Kauppinen has seen many children running around the corridors of the Day Hospital.

“It's a really good run that goes around this farm. The children have really liked it, and we nurses have already gotten used to the noise coming from those cars,” Kauppinen says.

Perhaps the driving route could be renamed “Paiväsairaala monk”, a bit like the young people in Tikkurila drive the well-known block rally route “Tiks's monk”.

There is only one car on the side of the bed ward Taika, because the hospital rally is less frequent there. Cancer, blood disease and stem cell transplant patients as well as kidney, liver and organ transplant patients are treated there.

That is why many children are isolated. Any infection can be dangerous when the resistance is weak due to treatments and diseases.

Today, cars can be left alone, because the Day Hospital has mostly teenage patients. The cars are intended for children under 37 kg.

in Finland last year, 155 children got cancer and 22 died.

It's a reality that a child doesn't have to think about. When you get behind the wheel of a car, boring things lose their power, at least for a while.

“When one girl was driving, she shouted, 'Stop, I don't have a car seat.' It was the best,” Kauppinen says.

During his working career, he has noticed that in the mind of a child, life continues despite illness with a different force than in the mind of an adult.

“Children don't feel that they are sick in the same way – and that's a good thing. Sick or not, you have to have princesses and dinosaurs in your bed,” says Kauppinen.

But it's true that the child realizes it on some level if, for example, leukemia is raging in the body. Then you will miss out on many games.

“Children want to live a normal child's life and experience joys,” Kauppinen says.

According to him, cars bring exactly that.

“Mocks of joy are needed, they are really important.”

On the right side of the steering wheel is the drive gear and the gear.

With a small electric car driving requires nothing more than pressing the pedal and steering. That's good, because some children can't handle much physical activity.

In Tampere, a system has been installed in cars, where you can take a drip dispenser with you on a driving trip. Here in Helsinki, the children who are on IVF still squirm so much that the parent walks along with the stand.

Fortunately, you can keep up quite well, because the cars are “throttled” – they travel five kilometers per hour, i.e. a brisk walking pace. The cars have a hidden button that doubles the speed, but you don't press it in the hospital, because a speed of 10 kilometers per hour is a bit too slow.

Hard driving has clearly been practiced here: the mirror of the other car is bent.

Fortunately, the cars are durable, says Immonen – there are hardly any parts that break. The cars have forward and reverse gears, lights, an electric motor, a charging plug and a battery.

You don't have to experience travel anxiety at Päiväsairaala monk – you can go 80 kilometers on one charge.

People over 37 kilos shouldn't bother getting on board.

Anyone does not make a profit with the activity. All donations are made as charity. The amount is significant so far: one Tesla costs 650 euros. 40 cars have been donated all over Finland.

The members of the Tesla enthusiasts' club bring cars on their own time and at their own expense, says Kirsi Immonen.

“I had bought cars, and then club members came to our yard in Hyvinkää. They drove cars to Vaasa and Rovaniemi – 2,000 kilometers back and forth so that they could take those cars to the children,” says Immonen.

He has been able to witness many nice moments when the cars have been handed over.

“One girl drove the car from the parking garage to the elevator and from the elevator to her department. The girl stepped on the gas and the mother ran after, and they laughed. The girl didn't even think about going to the hospital. He thought he could drive.”

Not everyone immediately dares to drive, but when they try cars, they feel that they have overcome themselves and their fears. It is important for a child: to surpass himself, to have the experience of success.

And even if you're still so small that you don't dare or can't drive, you can always dream. Like a little kid. This was probably only in his second year, Immonen recalls.

With groping steps, the toddler crawled to the car and peeked inside. He touched the wheel, and it was exciting, and a smile spread across his face.