Diseases | Celiac disease is becoming more common – According to the researcher, environmental factors are behind it

The cause is probably environmental factors, estimates the director of the children's celiac disease research group.

Celiac disease diagnoses have become significantly more common since the turn of the millennium. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease in which the gluten contained in wheat, barley and rye causes an inflammatory reaction in the mucosa of the small intestine and damage to the intestinal villi.

“In the 1990s, we slowly began to understand that celiac disease is not only a disease of small children, accompanied by diarrhea and poor growth, but that it can break out and appear at any age and the symptoms also vary. When, around the same time, diagnosis also became easier with celiac blood tests, the number of diagnoses quickly began to rise,” says the director of the children’s celiac disease research group at the University of Tampere Kalle Kurppa.

According to Kurpa, enhanced diagnostics alone do not explain the prevalence of celiac disease. Celiac disease found through screening has also become more common, and the prevalence of the disease has continued even in recent years. The same development is also seen in many other immune-mediated diseases, such as asthma, allergies and type 1 diabetes.

Kurppa estimates that the reason must be environmental factors. Genetic changes do not occur so quickly, and gluten intake has not significantly increased in Finland either.

“The biggest doubts are related to microbial exposure in the environment and changes in nutrition, but there is still a lot to investigate,” says Kurppa.

Kurpan in Finland, many celiacs may go undiagnosed. About 40,000 official diagnoses have been made, but based on research, there may be more than 100,000 celiacs in Finland.

Celiac disease can cause a wide variety of symptoms, from stomach and intestinal problems to, for example, headaches, fatigue, joint pains or rashes. On the other hand, it can be very mild or even asymptomatic.

Celiac disease is strongly hereditary: if it occurs in a close family, the risk of the disease is significantly increased. In addition, certain risk genes for celiac disease have been identified, which almost 40 percent of Finns have. Other autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes and thyroid diseases, also predispose to celiac disease, as autoimmune diseases often go hand in hand.

Sandpiper says that the majority of celiac diagnoses are made in adults, but the disease often begins in childhood.

“However, the majority do not get symptoms as children. On the other hand, at the same time, we know that celiac disease can cause children and young people, for example, to slow down their height or that their bones don’t grow as strong as they would otherwise.”

For some, celiac disease only develops with age. Symptomatic patients are usually found by retirement age.

Especially According to Kurpa, the trace of intestinal-symptom celiac disease is often reached quite quickly. At its worst, the disease can cause, for example, continuous diarrhea. On the other hand, the diagnosis of celiac disease with more atypical symptoms can be delayed a lot.

Kurppa says that nowadays celiac disease can often be diagnosed with just blood tests. About half of the patients still need a gastroscopy, i.e. an inspection of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum.

“The most important form of treatment for celiac disease is a gluten-free diet, which most patients can use to get rid of their symptoms. There are also medicines to treat more serious forms of the disease – such as skin celiac disease, which can cause, for example, troublesome itching and blisters.”