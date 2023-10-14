Diseases | Cancer screenings do not necessarily prolong life – “An unpleasant fact that many doctors would not like to admit”

With the help of screening, cancer deaths are prevented to some extent, but according to research, those who are screened still die at the same rate as others.

Cancer screenings they say they save lives, but how many more years of life do they add?

Not necessarily at all, says a recently published meta-analysis that summarized the results of 18 randomized studies. More than two million people participated in them.

Screening the effect was calculated by comparing the years of life of the group that participated in the screening to the non-screened control group.

The result was that breast cancer screening with mammography and colon cancer screening with stool samples did not prolong life at all. Both screenings are also carried out in Finland.

Only the examination of the end of the large intestine, i.e. Sigmoidoscopy, proved to be effective. It gave three months more life.

“ “The unfortunate fact is that in studies cancer screenings have not increased life expectancy.”

The benefit of the other examined screenings was unlikely or uncertain in the light of the study, an international team of researchers reported in the Medical In Jama Internal Medicine.

The group also looked at colonoscopy, computed tomography of the lungs in former and current smokers, and prostate cancer screening with the psa blood test.

Result may seem surprising, but it is consistent with previous research data.

“The unfortunate fact, which many researchers and doctors would not like to admit, is that cancer screenings in studies have not increased overall life expectancy,” says the professor, known as an advocate of evidence-based medicine Kari Tikkinen.

This is despite the fact that screenings can prevent some cancer deaths.

Proponents of screening have been criticized for exaggerating the benefits. University of California professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, oncologist Vinay Prasad says in his online lecturethat based on the current screen, it is wrong to subject citizens to screenings and advertise them as lifesavers.

In his research, Prasad has particularly dealt with scientific evidence issues.

He says that he is not presenting the final truth about the matter. Larger randomized studies would be needed to verify this.

Prasad points out that screenings do find more cancer and smaller tumors. One might assume that thanks to early diagnoses, advanced cancer would occur even less, but this is not the case.

When breast cancer screening began in the United States in the 1980s, diagnoses of early-stage cancers doubled. In the year 2012 studys showed that there were still almost as many advanced cancers as before the screenings started.

Some cancers are so fast and aggressive that they kill despite screenings and treatments.

Some grow and spread so slowly that they would never bother the patient. Treating them is more harmful than the cancer itself.

Although cancer deaths can be slightly reduced by screenings, the overdiagnosis, additional examinations, heavy treatments and unnecessary surgeries caused by screenings may result in the Screened groups still dying at the same rate as the others.

“ “It would be worthwhile to carefully consider how to increase screenings.”

When Last fall, the EU proposed prostate cancer screening to the member states, urology professor Tikkinen participated in the working group that assesses the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health scientific evidence on the usefulness of screening.

The conclusion was that for the vast majority of people screening causes neither harm nor benefit, for some it is harmful and for a few it is beneficial, says Tikkinen.

Without screening, five men out of a thousand will die of prostate cancer. Four thousand of the screened men die of prostate cancer.

According to Tikkinen, the result in breast cancer screening is approximately the same. The benefits of mammography were greater in the 1980s and 1990s, but the development of treatments has eaten away the benefits. Nowadays, larger tumors can be treated.

Pap screening, which detects the precursors of cervical cancer, has possibly been the most effective of Finland’s cancer screenings, says Tikkinen.

However, the situation is changing, because nowadays young people are given the hpv vaccine, which fights against the papillomavirus, which is spread through sex and causes cell changes. It effectively reduces the incidence of cancer. At the same time, the benefits of screening are reduced.

Last In Finland, colon cancer screening began, which looks for occult blood in a poo sample. It is intended to gradually expand to all 56-74-year-olds.

If blood is found, a colonoscopy is usually performed as a follow-up examination. According to Tikkinen, it means that the number of sightings will multiply.

“Though blood can come from hemorrhoids.”

Tikkinen says that he is not against screenings, but the benefits obtained from them are usually not very great.

“So it would be worthwhile to carefully consider how to increase them in a situation where even the sick cannot be treated because of the queues.”

Correction 14.10. at 3:43 p.m.: The name of the magazine is Jama Internal Medicine, not Jama International Medicine.