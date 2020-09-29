Diseases According to THL, the influenza vaccine is especially important in the corona autumn: “If you were suffering from both diseases at the same time, the risk of serious disease is much higher”

THL has already begun distributing influenza vaccines to healthcare providers. Coronavirus control measures also curb the spread of influenza viruses.

Coronavirus measures taken to prevent the spread may also prevent the spread of influenza in the coming autumn and winter.

Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek it is difficult to predict the future influenza season, but it is already known that precautionary measures against the coronavirus will also prevent influenza infections.

“The southern hemisphere has now had an awful lot of flu. Thank you for all the interest rate restrictions, ”says Nohynek.

“If these corona measures continue to be as heavy, a very difficult period is probably not to be expected.”

Influenza orbits the globe so that during the Finnish summer, the southern hemisphere has a winter and an influenza season there. With humans, the flu spreads north. According to Nohynek, influenza usually comes to Finland via the United States in late autumn or early year.

Influenza viruses, like coronavirus, spread as a droplet infection. If people don’t travel a lot, the flu viruses won’t be able to move either. Low contact, safety intervals and careful hand and cough hygiene combat both corona and influenza viruses.

The flu virus is also prevented with a vaccine. According to Nohynek, now that the coronavirus is still spreading, it is even more important that people take the flu vaccine.

Man can cause both corona and influenza infections at the same time. Hanna Nohynek says concomitant infections significantly increase the risk of serious disease.

“If you were to suffer from both diseases at the same time, the risk of a serious disease is much higher,” he says.

According to Nohynek, it is known that co-infections increase mortality by up to six times. Concomitant infections also increase the risk of exposure to a ventilator and intensive care.

“Another concern is that if we have two epidemics at the same time, it will put a strain on health care to the point that it is unsustainable,” Nohynek says.

In health care the start of influenza vaccines in the coming weeks. THL has already started distributing vaccines to healthcare providers.

“We have already started sending vaccines to hospital drug centers and pharmacies in hospital districts last week. From there, they distribute them to the field, ”says Hanna Nohynek.

In Finland the same influenza vaccines are in use as last season, but the virus strains in the vaccines have been modified on the recommendation of the World Health Organization. Each year, the WHO selects those virus strains that are most likely to cause influenza for vaccination, based on surveillance data from different countries.

According to THL the vaccine has two A virus strains and two B virus strains, of which both A virus strains and another B virus strain have been exchanged compared to last season’s vaccines. The vaccine also continues to provide protection against the offspring virus of swine flu.

According to Nohynek, it is known that the viruses have already changed somewhat from what has been chosen for the vaccine currently in use. However, it is still impossible to say which viruses will spread as the main virus.

In Finland injectable vaccine is given to all age groups. A nasal spray vaccine is also available for children aged 2 to 6 years.

“Needless to say, now that the coronavirus is still circulating, mass vaccinations should not be held. We need to use more appointment options and more evening and weekend times to get vaccines given to people, ”says Nohynek.