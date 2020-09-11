Physician-immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov named ailments, the presence of which is an absolute contraindication for vaccination in opposition to coronavirus. He advised about this to “Night Moscow”.

Specifically, the ban applies to sufferers who take immunosuppressive medicine – for instance, for most cancers. “It seems that on the one hand there is a sign, and on the opposite, quite the opposite, there’s a contraindication,” he stated, noting that in any case, solely the affected person’s physician can concern a allow for vaccination.

As well as, the immunologist attributed inflammatory, autoimmune ailments, lupus erythematosus and systemic blood ailments to an absolute contraindication to vaccination in opposition to COVID-19.

Earlier, George Mason College professor, Physician of Organic Sciences Ancha Baranova stated that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine just isn’t a closing resolution. “The immunity that happens after a vaccine is similar to the immunity that happens with a pure an infection. And to successfully combat the coronavirus, we’d like immunity that exceeds it, ”the specialist defined.

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin introduced the registration of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine in Russia, and Sputnik V was launched on August 15. The primary shall be vaccinated by docs and residents from danger teams, and across the center of September will start mass vaccination of Russians. Putin additionally introduced a second vaccine from the Vector Middle in September. It’s assumed that the drug will present the required stage of antibodies for not less than one epidemic season, however correct conclusions will be drawn solely after the completion of the research.