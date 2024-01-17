The mysterious 'disease X' enters the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Already in 2018, before the Covid emergency, the World Health Organization had hypothesized the arrival of a pandemic caused by a still unknown pathology, generically called 'Disease

A pathology that does not exist, but the study of which could facilitate prevention in order to prepare flexible and transversal actions to stem the spread of diseases, including a hypothetical disease that is still unknown today. Now disease

“We have known the Zika virus, Ebola and we know what can happen. But we must have a plan for a future and unknown 'disease X', which we have been talking about for many years. Covid was the first disease X, but it can happen again and we must be able to anticipate and prepare for this. Having an early warning system, knowing how to quickly expand health systems and investing more in primary care”, says the director of the World Health Organization.

Experts – over 300 scientists were gathered by the WHO as early as November 2022 – hypothesize that this future pathology could cause 20 times more deaths than Covid. The meeting will keep the spotlight on “new efforts needed to prepare health systems for the many challenges ahead”.

Inevitably, the topic did not go unnoticed on social media. There abound, particularly in the United States, comments and positions that stigmatize the approach and identify 'disease X' as a pretext to adopt measures similar to those implemented during the covid pandemic. On X, Elon Musk's social network, a disclaimer clarifies that disease but a hypothetical disease that “could cause a major international pandemic in the future.”

The Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, highlighted that shining a spotlight on viruses and pathogens to research and develop countermeasures is “essential for a rapid and effective response to epidemics and pandemics”. Talking about 'disease Lassa fever, Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Zika virus.