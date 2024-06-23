Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations Support Mission in Somalia (ANSOM) announced yesterday that the United Nations Security Council will hold a session today, Monday, on the situation in Somalia. The mission indicated, through its account on the “X” platform, that Acting United Nations Special Representative James Swan will be among the speakers. In a related context, the Somali National News Agency (government) reported yesterday that Somalia and the United Nations have begun a dialogue aimed at restructuring “ANSOM.” This came in a meeting between a Somali committee and a UN committee, in order to determine a timetable for the tasks of the UN mission. The Somali government will assume some of the tasks of the United Nations mission, while the mission’s office will continue to undertake other tasks, similar to the rest of the United Nations offices in most countries of the world, according to a statement issued by the Somali Ministry of Information.