Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza)

Palestinian sources confirmed yesterday that a new path for calm in the Gaza Strip is being discussed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, which includes a calm for 45 days and an increase in it for every Israeli detainee released.

The sources said that the new path proposes other stages to discuss a permanent ceasefire after the temporary truce in the first stage.

She explained that the truce path also includes the release of elderly men and the remaining Israeli women in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners. The new path also allows for the intensive introduction of aid into Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, but it does not include the return of displaced people from the south to their areas. .

In turn, Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz said yesterday that there are preliminary indications of a possible new agreement regarding detainees in Gaza. Gantz added, during a press conference, that “without a new agreement on prisoners, we will continue our operations during the month of Ramadan as well.”

In addition, Dr. Rami Al-Khalifa Al-Ali, professor of political philosophy at the University of Paris, confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the upcoming Paris meeting is considered successful for completing the prisoner exchange deal and reaching a humanitarian truce, pointing to the international pressure exerted on Israel during the recent period.