Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

With the participation of hundreds of specialists and experts, the activities of the second and final day of the “Cervical Cancer Forum” reviewed the role of community organizations and the media in promoting programs for treating and eliminating cervical cancer, and the impact of progress and innovation in eliminating the disease.

The forum, organized by the “Friends of Cancer Patients’ Association” in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund, brought together 968 experts and specialists in this field from 40 countries, who met (remotely) with the aim of focusing on launching fair and sustainable programs to eliminate cervical cancer and the tumor virus. Human papillary.

Within the topic of “Community Advocacy to Combat Cervical Cancer”, Professor Jamal Abu Al-Sorour, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director of the International Islamic Center for Population Studies and Research at Al-Azhar University, gave a keynote speech on “Faith, religion and culture as an engine to eliminate cervical cancer,” in which he said: “Cervical cancer affects 603,978 women annually and kills 341,744 of them, although it is a preventable and treatable disease if it is discovered early and eliminated as well. It is time for us to take effective steps in this direction, especially since we have the necessary tools for that. Use it the right way. ”

Forum posts (from source)

The first session on the second day was entitled “Success stories of patient organizations”, while the second session was titled “How do the media support appropriate communication to generate influential messages?”

The second part of the sessions focused on the role of progress and innovation in eliminating cervical cancer, and discussed the role of technology and knowledge management mechanisms.

The closing session of the forum was held under the title “The Role of Technology, Innovation and Partnerships in Ensuring Equitable Access to Cervical Cancer Services”.

The forum concluded the activities of its second session with two closing speeches delivered by Dr. Sawsan Al-Madhi and Dr. Shebel Sahbani, in which they called for work to strengthen efforts to combat cervical cancer that combine prevention, treatment, palliative care and social aspects at the global level, especially in the Arab world.

The activities of the second day of the forum began with a summary of the opening day’s activities and a keynote speech by Dr. Sawsan Al-Madhi, Director General of the “Friends of Cancer Society”.

Dr. Shebel Sahbani, Regional Adviser for Sexual and Reproductive Health in the Regional Office of the United Nations Population Fund for the Arab Region, presented a summary of the first day of the Forum’s sessions and their outcomes.