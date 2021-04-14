The doctors in Germany’s intensive care units are demanding tough corona protective measures immediately. Every hesitation costs lives. The doctors emphasize that they are used to death – but “nothing like this has ever happened before”.

D.Germany’s intensive care physicians are immediately demanding tough corona protective measures from politicians. “We cannot afford to discuss for weeks,” warned the scientific director of the intensive care bed register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Christian Karagiannidis, in the “Tagesspiegel”.

The former president of the association, Uwe Janssens, turned to politicians on the Phoenix TV station: “It’s five past twelve, you have to act now, a strategy must now be pursued that is nationwide uniform.” has been implemented across the board, the current development could have been weakened with a sharp increase in the number of infections.

Karagiannidis said that intensive care physicians are used to death – “but nothing like it has ever happened before.”

The intensive care register records the number of available intensive care beds in German hospitals on a daily basis. Since the middle of March, the increased infection rate has also been noticeable in the intensive care units. The association expects that the previous high of around 6,000 Covid-19 intensive care patients will be reached again in April. If the planned federal law is not passed until the end of April, the number of patients will rise to 7,000, the current Divi President Gernot Marx had already forecast. “We’re talking about a lot of serious illnesses and about a lot of people who won’t survive,” he said.