Of: Florian Naumann

Political scientist Viktor Olevich could not believe his ears several times on the Russian state broadcaster NTW. © Screenshot: Twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews

Alleged war crimes and military setbacks enrage the guests of a talk on Russia’s state TV. It hails meaningful theses.

Moscow/Frankfurt am Main – Despite new attacks on infrastructure and cities like Cherson: the Ukraine war is not going according to the Kremlin’s wishes and plans. Russian state TV continues to emotionally debate the situation. A discussion on the state broadcaster NTW about a reaction to an alleged – but unverified – war crime by Ukraine has recently turned into a sometimes exuberant search for suitable acts of revenge.

However, the talk also featured startling statements that came close to unintentional Russian admissions of guilt. Apparently no one wanted to maintain a semblance of legality anymore. However, the group also presented a rather sober voice: the political scientist Viktor Olevich repeatedly warned of sobriety. He sometimes had difficulty keeping calm in the face of wild demands – and visibly provoked an opponent. Alone Olevich’s presence could surprise: in the same channel was last Microphone “failed” at a critical point in a dispute over NATO.

Putin’s state TV: Runde is looking for revenge – MP seems to admit Russian war crimes

The US journalist Julia Davis, who specializes in monitoring Russian media, had the current clip from the NTW program tweeted. The compilation lasted more than seven minutes. The subject was a much-discussed incident in Makiivka in eastern Ukraine: the recordings made there initially appeared to have shown the surrender of suspected Russian soldiers, and later dead people in uniform in the same place. Russia saw a “merciless execution”, Ukraine denied and referred to a trick.

According to Davis’ translation, Duma deputy Alexander Kazakov now agreed NTWto answer the case “regardless of Western opinions”. Namely “extremely hard”. However, his specific proposal made people sit up and take notice: “We have active combat units that don’t take prisoners,” and “the leadership” also knows that, said Kazakov. In other words, with the Kremlin’s blessing, the army sometimes commits war crimes in the form of shootings. This practice should be expanded.

Olevich intervened: There is evidence of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. “What does that mean? That means Ukraine doesn’t shoot everyone,” the expert concluded. Now, if the Russian army “just shoots everyone, Ukraine will kill all of ours too. Is that what Russia needs?” asked Olevich in horror. Meanwhile, the journalist Andrei Sidortschik made wild faces. Olevich shouldn’t express his surprise for the last time.

Ukraine-Russia war: talk guest thinks of Novichok revenge – expert brakes annihilation fantasies

The search for answers initially continued: couldn’t the electricity be cut every time Ukraine commits a war crime, moderator Ivan Truschkin asked the guests. “It’s going to happen one way or the other!” was the reply. Kazakov followed up: “If you don’t want to be hit with tactical nuclear weapons,” he said, there must be other steps. For example, criminal proceedings in absentia for suspected war criminals – and a death penalty. “Iwan Ivanovich”, i.e. “Max Mustermann”, could do this. Or “Boschirov”: “Ruslan Boschirov” was the name of one of the suspects in the Sergei Skripal murder case, which Russia has always denied.

“Excuse me, are you suggesting that we should start a conflict with a NATO country?”

The visibly charged Sidortschik demanded that Ukraine be simply eliminated to the extent that the West could no longer support it. Otherwise, to defend its power, the West will “kill its own father, its mother, anyone; they will set up concentration camps there, they will initiate mass extermination, genocide, the Holocaust, whatever!” Sidortschik raged in an obvious series of accusations that were as drastic as possible.

Olevich immediately tipped water into the wine: the “military special operation” was stalling, but there were retreats in various regions. Time is working against Russia. The USA also wanted to intensify support after the midterms. An “eternal war” threatens, as in the case of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan: “This is not to Russia’s advantage!” the political scientist warned.

Russian talk speaks plainly about Putin’s war tricks and theses – “It’s the same garbage!”

The round then escalated verbally. The military expert Alexander Sharkowski called for “measures against Great Britain”. London is one of Ukraine’s most staunch military supporters. The ship Prince of Wales is near Russia’s northern border – “we should do something with it!” Again it was Olevich who intervened. “Excuse me, are you suggesting that we should start a conflict with a NATO state?” asked the stunned discussant. An attack by the Russian army would “automatically” lead to a direct conflict.

Sharkovsky backtracked – after which the panel began to openly debate tricks, crimes and false assurances by the Kremlin. “Then we just have to find a way to do that without using the Russian army,” explained co-host Andrei Norkin. The blows to infrastructure increased the flight, it was also said from the group: “If the EU loves Ukraine so much, then they should take in these millions of refugees!”

Last but not least, the political scientist Anton Kaschenko tore up almost all of Putin’s official diplomatic positions in a nutshell. The fact that no overthrow is desired for Kyiv is “the same rubbish as when we say that we are open to dialogue,” he said angrily: “Why speak when you want to replace them? All of this has nothing to do with our goals in Ukraine!” (fn)