Turkish diplomat: date and place of second conference on Ukraine still unknown

The date and place of the second conference on Ukraine are still unknown. This was stated by an informed diplomatic source in Ankara, reports TASS.

“There is no exact information about the date and place of the negotiations yet. Everything is at the discussion stage,” the source specified.

It is specified that Türkiye has repeatedly spoken out about peace talks at the highest level. “Mr. President [Турции Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган] “He has repeatedly stated the need for all parties to participate in peace negotiations,” he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named a place he considers suitable for holding the second peace conference. According to the Ukrainian leader, the summit could take place in India if New Delhi agrees to sign the communiqué of the first conference, adopted without taking into account Russia’s opinion.