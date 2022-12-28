The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi, discussed, during his meeting with the Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Hamad bin Faisal Al-Maliki, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the state, and the Assistant Undersecretary for Projects in the Office of the Prime Minister in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Maryam Adnan Al-Ansari. Ways to enhance cooperation between the Ministries of Cabinet Affairs in the two brotherly countries.

The meeting touched on the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the generous patronage they enjoy from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the great support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The two sides dealt with developing government work and enhancing the exchange of experiences in various fields to raise the level of government performance and provide the best services, which will reflect positively on the societies of the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Maryam Al Hammadi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs Huda Al Hashemi, and Director General of the UAE Government Information Office Saeed Al Eter.