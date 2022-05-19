Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, met in his office, Mr. James Morris, President of Rabdan Academy.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of cooperation and exchange of experiences and knowledge in the academic and professional fields in applying the best standards and practices, and they discussed supporting the strategic partnership between the two sides and exchanging future work proposals.

The Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the Rabdan Academy in training Abu Dhabi Police employees on the best training programs and activities to refine their knowledge and introduce them to the developmental developments, stressing keenness on the success of the strategic partnership.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Faisal Al Kaabi, Dean of the College of Readiness, and Mr. Abdullah Basalib, Director of Implementation of Professional Courses at Rabdan Academy.



