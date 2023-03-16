Is it actually possible to be green and maintain an open economy? In Brussels, this question is leading to discussions and a small identity crisis these days. This Thursday, the European Commission will present two important legislative proposals for the path to a climate-neutral future.

The aim is to drastically increase the local production of sustainable technology and the extraction of ‘critical raw materials’. But if the plans become a reality, they will mean that the European economy will take a new direction with the government much more firmly in the driver’s seat – and not everyone has the same confidence in this.

The immediate reason for the plans is the American green subsidy wave that President Joe Biden presented last summer. In recent months, this has led to great nervousness in the EU about the competitive position of European companies and thus the future of local industry. But there is much more going on in the background, and it is mainly the rise of China that is of great concern to Europe. Especially since Europe’s dependence on China when it comes to ‘green technology’ is gigantic – and the war in Ukraine has just taught the EU a lesson about dependence on autocratic states.

With the ‘Green Deal’, the EU has had a plan for a climate-neutral future in 2050 since 2019. But officials and diplomats recognize that the geopolitical dimension of that plan has always been somewhat meager. The open, efficient, free trade-oriented world was still the starting point, and as a result there was a lack of a clear vision about where Europe should get certain technology from and what it should produce in-house.

But that world no longer exists for a while. And now that the US has also explicitly got involved in the green competitive battle, Europe cannot stay behind – or so in Brussels. “The competition has started,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the European Parliament on Wednesday, referring to the global investment in green technology rising rapidly. “If we want to stay ahead, we have to get our affairs in order.”

It has already become clear that Brussels wants to open up the money tap for this: member states must be able to distribute much more state aid to companies in crucial sectors. On top of that come the plans of this Thursday, with which Brussels wants to steer the economy even more clearly in the right direction.

State-led economy

The new ‘Climate Neutral Industry Act’ must ensure that 40 percent of the technology that the EU needs to become climate neutral is produced in-house by 2030. But how that goal is worked out in practice and what the Commission can do to achieve it has been the subject of considerable discussion in recent days.

For example, should Brussels record how many solar panels or wind turbines will be produced in Europe by then – as stated in previously leaked proposals? According to proponents, including the French European Commissioner Thierry Breton (Internal Market), it would provide clarity and unleash strategic investments. But some EU member states, including the Netherlands, think that goes much too far and comes close to a state-led economy. And, their question is: is this really the cheapest and most efficient way of achieving climate goals?

Moreover: how do you achieve the goal? The Commission wants to radically shorten the permit process, but that wish has been presented so often that it is unclear how it will work now. The equivalent of “always wishing for a tailwind on the bike path,” says a skeptical EU official.

Lithium, cobalt and neodymium

On Thursday, Brussels will also introduce the new ‘Critical Raw Materials Act’, which sets ambitious targets for the extraction of raw materials that are important for the climate transition, such as lithium, cobalt and neodymium. So ambitious that diplomats and experts are already questioning its feasibility in advance. For example, Brussels wants 10 percent of the ‘strategic raw materials’ used by the EU in 2030 to be extracted in Europe itself. At the moment this is about 3 percent, and for some earth metals less than 1 percent. In that year, the EU may also not be more than 70 percent dependent on a single non-EU country for any strategic raw material – where it is now almost completely dependent on China for some substances.

Apart from these possibly unattainable ambitions, Member States also have concerns about other aspects of the plan. For example, certain environmental requirements for imports from outside the EU – something that in practice can lead to a form of import ban. Here, too, the fear is: is the EU not moving too much in a protectionist direction?

The answer from Bruegel, an influential economic think tank in Brussels, was clearly last week: who called the leaked plans “unabashedly protectionist”, “deeply worrisome” and a “return to the industrial planning of the 1960s”.

It is criticism that stings Brussels, traditionally a champion of free trade and fair competition. It is certain that the plans for the green industry will be the subject of much discussion in the near future. The Netherlands will also undoubtedly try to water down the plans.

Newsletter

NRC Economy The most important developments in the economy, on the stock exchanges and in business