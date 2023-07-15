Discussion forums | Such is Scripta, which caused a political scandal years after its creation

Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) the era that shook Finnish politics started with a blog full of racist language and cruel humor, which is again in the headlines because of the political scandal it caused.

Minister of Finance, chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra (ps) asked on Tuesday, sorry to Halla-ahon Script-blog’s guest book in 2008 with racist and violence-idealizing messages. Halla-aho closed I wrote the guestbook in February 2009, but the messages can still be seen, for example, on the Wayback Machine website.

Scripta, which goes by the subtitle “Writings from the Sinking West”, was founded by Halla-aho in April 2005 while still working as a class teacher at the University of Helsinki. Scripta also has older texts from Halla-aho’s previous homepage.

In the blog, Halla-aho attacks immigration, globalization, the political left and Islam with strong words. In bold texts, Halla-aho, for example imagined himself shooting a homosexual man and repeatedly expressed of the hope of women being raped. He later removed the shooting scene from the blog and explained it as provocation and humor.

In 2012, Halla-aho received judgment for violating religious peace and inciting against a national group. The verdict given by the Supreme Court concerned blog posts in which Halla-aho, among other things saysthat “Prophet Muhammad was a pedophile, and Islam is a religion that sanctifies pedophilia”, and: “Robbing passers-by and parasitizing with tax money is a national, perhaps downright genetic, characteristic of Somalis.”

Halla-aho has edited or deleted some of his blog posts, but is consistent refused from resigning from Scripta. He has also found it unnecessary to go through blog posts over and over again.

However, the blog is important, because a new right-wing subculture emerged from Scripta in the middle of the 2000s, which later took over the Basic Finnish Party.

“ The sarcastic humor used by Halla-aho, which stretches good taste and parliamentary speech, became established as part of right-wing populist communication.

Halla-ahon the blog found its established readership within about a year of its establishment.

The uproar caused by the blog still brought new clicks to the page. Halla-aho’s own calculations presented in December 2006 by In November, the number of visitors to Scripta was more than 46,000 readers per month. A year earlier, the figure was 5,980.

“Scripta made known Halla-aho’s views and the ways in which he presents them. In addition, it brought together a lot of future fundamental Finnish influencers. So many people have found their own political identity in Scripta,” says the specialist researcher in politics at the University of Turku Mikko Poutanen.

Mikko Poutanen

According to Poutanen, the cold, calm style used by Halla-aho as an author and the emphasis on rationality appealed to people who had hoped for articulated reasons for their views.

The idea that arguments are based on reason also created a strong we-spirit among Scripta’s readers, where those with a different opinion could be branded as ideological or driven by their emotions.

According to Poutanen, the sarcastic humor used by Halla-aho in his blog, which stretches good taste and parliamentary speech, became part of right-wing populist communication.

“Cruel humor that trolls liberal values ​​gives the interlocutor the opportunity, as it were, to place himself above the whole situation and makes a sincere conversation laughable,” says Poutanen.

Scriptan the guest book accompanying the blog posts initially served as a feedback box, but it soon turned into a platform for a general anti-immigration discussion.

Vieraskirja’s tight-knit community of right-wingers increased Halla-aho’s reputation as a leading figure in the new nationalist and anti-immigration movement.

Specialist researcher Mikko Poutanen estimates that it was the community of like-minded people initially created by Scripta’s guestbook that made possible the political careers of Halla-aho, as well as many other basic Finns.

Matias Turkkila

From the guestbook would eventually have its own site. Hommaforum was founded in December 2008 Matias Turkkilathe current editor-in-chief of Perusuomalainen and Suomen Uutiset magazines.

Homma also quickly became a popular discussion platform for anti-immigration activists. In March 2010, the site had HS’s the news including more than 4,000 registered users and almost 80,000 individual visitors.

There is no official information about the origin of the site’s name, but according to several estimates presented on the Internet, it will be Sieg Heil Finland (1994) documentary: “Things are picking up!” The documentary follows Finnish neo-Nazis, such as Pekka Siitointa and Väinö Kuismaa.

From Halla-aho anti-Islam and anti-immigration, as well as Homma slang like “matu”, “suvak” and “harmful immigration” spread into Finnish conversational culture.

In the spring 2011 general election, Jussi Halla-aho was elected as the MP for Basic Finns with the sixth largest vote in the country.

In March 2016, Matias Turkkila told Lännen Media in the interviewthat the Hommaforum website had fulfilled its mission, and in that situation, he would not consider it necessary to establish a similar page.

Halla-aho won at the basic Finns’ 2017 party meeting in Seinäjoki, when Jussi Halla-aho was elected party chairman. Juha Sipilä (central) Homma activists who are disappointed with the government’s immigration policy must seen having had a decisive influence on the voting result, which divided the basic Finns.

Former member of parliament for Basic Finns, current communications coach Tiina Elovaara says that indications of Halla-aho’s price increase could already be seen at the 2015 party meeting in Turku. In the media was reported Halla-aho’s speech received thunderous applause.

Tiina Elovaara

“That’s when I got a palpable feeling that the more moderate wing is losing its grip,” says Elovaara.

The content of Halla-aho’s blog was of course common knowledge within the party; Elovaara himself says that he has always found Halla-aho’s writings repulsive. He describes similar feelings to others Timo Soinin among the basic Finns who supported the line.

“Many decided to just bite the bullet or distance themselves. In retrospect, it wasn’t the right strategy, the boundaries should have been stricter,” he says.

But didn’t Soin’s Basic Finns also benefit by allowing the popular Halla-aho and his camp into the party?

“Yes. I don’t think he had the full intention of just profiting from them, but there were clear misjudgments involved,” says Elovaara.

Yet in the summer of 2017 the chairman of the coalition, the current prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook) said that he considered the differences in the values ​​of the basic Finns led by the coalition and Halla-aho to be so great that government cooperation did not look promising.

“By the way, if someone still feels like asking what that world of values ​​is, it’s worth going to see what’s being written about people on Hommaforum right now”, Orpo said at the convention’s principle program seminar.

Six years later Orpo is, however ready to forgive the writings of Purra, who presented hateful views.

Political specialist Mikko Poutanen sees in the situation both a shift of the Overton window, which describes political acceptability, to the right, and political pragmatism for Orpo.

“The coalition clearly wants to be able to implement its economic policy agenda, and that requires basic Finns and a permanent government. In other words, the questions of values ​​regarding basic Finns, which Orpo has talked about before, have been allowed to recede, because the political goals pursued by the coalition are so important to them,” says Poutanen.

“Fundamental Finns or their values ​​have not changed in the meantime.”

Suomen Kuvalehten in the interview in December 2018, Halla-aho presented an idea that sounded special.

The purpose of the basic Finns is to eventually make themselves unnecessary, as long as their ideas achieve a sufficiently strong political acceptance.

To the reporter’s question, why are basic Finns even needed in such a hegemonic situation, Halla-aho answered:

“Hopefully nothing.”

In July 2023, the Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho announced that he is running for president as a candidate of the basic Finns.