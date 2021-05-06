Politician Sahra Wagenknecht shoots at “maischberger. die woche ”against his own comrades and virologist Hendrick Streeck looks optimistically towards summer.

At “maischberger. die woche “is the full sprint on Wednesday evening through the current issues. At the beginning, the trio of commentators at the standing table discussed the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court that the nationwide curfews will continue. The journalist Anna Dushime questions the measure: “I don’t know that many people who still want to go jogging after 10 p.m.” The cabaret artist Mathias Richling also says he thinks the “general fly swatter” is strange. He believes that it is incomprehensible that people would be punished who “still go for a walk in the forest somewhere in the country”.

Journalist Markus Feldenkirchen contradicts this: “The polemic that nobody gets infected while walking in the forest, we have heard that many times. They know that it wasn’t about that, but about the way to the meeting inside, where aerosols play a role. ”For him, it has been proven“ that it makes sense to contain the infection process ”. The opening debate looks similar: Dushime and Feldenkirchen are cautious, while Richling advocates the opening of cultural sites in Germany. There is only agreement on the question of which basic rights vaccinated people should get back. Feldenkirchen: “I think that everything that is medically responsible, these people should be allowed to do.”

Corona measures: Streeck is again campaigning for model projects

Talkmaster Maischberger uses the subsequent recording of a 5,000-spectator concert in England to take a seat with virologist Hendrick Streeck and intensive care nurse Anette Segtrop. Streeck welcomes model projects, no matter where: “Boris Palmer or Madsen in Rostock, they have tested such projects. And I see that as very sensible, because there you have seen that you can carefully open areas with such projects without the infection numbers having gone higher than in the neighboring regions. ”For the summer, Streeck is optimistic, also because of the natural ones Coronavirus seasonality. How things will go after that, nobody can say: “We will come to low numbers in the summer. The question then is in autumn, it is difficult to predict whether a wave will come then. “

Little of the summer optimism arrives at Anette Segtrop’s station: “Unfortunately, that’s not the case with us. Because the numbers have risen terribly now in the third wave. With seriously ill patients. And compared to the first and second wave, it was almost spilling over. “At the moment, the events are stabilizing, but the mutations of the coronavirus are worrying her:” My fears are as follows: The virus is changing. We only have B.1.1.7 on our ward. And if we now look at India and see the virus change there, that perhaps even younger patients will come in the fourth wave in autumn. ”The youngest Covid patient that Segtrop is currently looking after is 22 years old. For Segtrop, quitting her job because of the high levels of stress is out of the question: “I’ve been in the job too long to just give up because of a virus.”

Back at the bar table, the topic staccato continues: Feldenkirchen’s surprise of the week was the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on climate protection: “What the Karlsruhe judges have given up on politics is nothing less than historical.” For Mathias Richling, Analena Baerbock (Greens) is the one Loser of the week, because anyone who is so highly acclaimed is downright doomed to fall low again. Feldenkirchen, who accompanied the then SPD chancellor candidate Martin Schulz before the 2017 election, “definitely” sees parallels between Baerbock and Schulz, who also went from being the king of the polls to being the loser.

Sahra Wagenknecht at “maischberger. die woche “:” You can feel left out without actually improving anything for people “

The final conversation with Sahra Wagenknecht (left) deals with the emotional issue of identity politics. Wagenknecht has dedicated the book “The Self-Righteous” to this topic, in which she makes serious accusations to parts of the social left. “Lifestyle leftists”, that is, well-off big city academics, are too often the opinion leaders in political discourse. They are concerned with symbolic politics and not with real content: “The problem is when people who are relatively privileged want to dictate to others who are not, how to live, what to eat, what to eat think the way they have to talk. ”Wagenknecht explains this using the example of the Knorr company, which removed the term“ gypsy sauce ”from its range, but at the same time gave its employees poorer working conditions. Wagenknecht complains that “the left Twitter bubble” is only interested in the former.

Jens Lehmann sawed off at Hertha BSC: Wagenknecht speaks of “brutal measures”

Maischberger, Wagenknecht and later in the discussion also Dushime go through one phobia after the other based on various examples: racism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia. Jens Lehmann and Dennis Aogo also have a place here, Wagenknecht believes that it makes a difference whether Lehmann makes his statements publicly or privately. She thinks Lehmann’s statement is “not okay, but whether you have to act against it with these brute measures: I don’t know.” For Dushime, the former national goalkeeper’s apology is a problem above all: “That was a non- Sorry. ”Overall, however, she thinks“ good that an awareness has been created that racism does not only begin when someone is killed ”.

The resulting debate on racism remains on the surface, but gives an idea of ​​what the matter is about, namely the question: Who has the authority to interpret? Dushime questions Wagenknecht’s claim to this interpretative sovereignty: “It cannot be that people who are not affected are allowed to determine when real discrimination begins. To be honest, that doesn’t make sense to me. ”

Wagenknecht, on the other hand, is defensive, and now the debate has returned: “Who can talk about what” and states: “Now I can start getting my origins out of my pocket”. The left-wing politician with German-Iranian origins refers to experiences in childhood: “As a child I was also teased because I had too dark skin and eyes.” And comes to the conclusion: “Everyone is allowed to talk about anything. “Markus Feldenkirchen’s final attempt at mediation remains unanswered due to lack of time:” I think it is compatible to have both economy and social justice in mind and still be more sensitive to minorities or the concerns of women to change the very masculine language a bit, To be considerate. “

“Maischberger. die week “- the conclusion of the show

75 minutes “maischberger. die week “for a good dozen topics, two individual interviews with a total of three people, plus an open discussion round at the end: With this wealth of content, the depth is too short. Nevertheless: The final discussion between Wagenknecht and Dushime, which is also somewhat brief, shows the beginnings of the conflict that Wagenknecht has been trying to describe in her book and has been trying to explain in talk shows for weeks.