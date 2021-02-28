A.The federal states are calling for a loosening of the vaccination sequence in order to avoid wasting corona vaccine that has been left behind. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) proposed that hundreds of thousands of unused doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine from the federal states’ depots be released for vaccination for everyone. “Before he stays lying: vaccinate whoever wants. It mustn’t be a can (sic) left over from Astra-Zeneca or be thrown away. Because everyone vaccinated protects himself and others, “said Söder of” Bild am Sonntag “.

Germany must speed up vaccination: “Every day counts.” It could not be that on the one hand there is too little vaccine, but on the other hand Astra-Zeneca vaccine “is not inoculated in large numbers”. The Bavarian head of government is therefore striving for a nationwide regulation to loosen the vaccination sequence for the Astrazeneca vaccine. In addition, the vaccine should also be able to be inoculated by family doctors.

Kretschmann: Loosen up the strict vaccination regiment

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) also spoke out in favor of opening up access to vaccines for all population groups as long as some vaccines encounter reservations. “The prioritization is absolutely important – at least as long as the vaccine is still in short supply. At the same time, we cannot afford the vaccine standing around and not being vaccinated because some of those entitled reject it. Then we have to loosen up this strict regiment and vaccinate people who are not yet in turn after the prioritization, ”said Kretschmann of“ Welt am Sonntag ”.

The Astra-Zeneca corona vaccine is encountering acceptance problems with some in Germany. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has so far only recommended the drug for people under 65 years of age, but has announced that it will change its recommendation quickly.

Majority against relaxation for vaccinated people

According to a survey, a slim majority of Germans reject early relaxation of the restrictions for vaccinated people. This was the result of a representative survey by the credit agency Schufa on behalf of “Welt am Sonntag”. 55 percent of citizens are critical of such a step – including 28 percent who “do not at all” agree. In contrast, only 17 percent advocate relaxation for vaccinated people “completely”.

The rejection is particularly high among those who do not want to be vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity. Around 78 percent of them speak out against easing the corona restrictions for vaccinated people.

The current developments in the vaccination campaign, meanwhile, gave 60 percent of the participants hope that the measures will soon be relaxed. 69 percent of people wanted to get vaccinated as soon as they had the opportunity.

According to the survey, at 63 percent, a majority of Germans still consider the corona measures to be appropriate. However, popular support for the federal government’s policy has declined in recent months. The measures were approved by 69 percent in November and 73 percent in September. Back then, however, there were significantly fewer restrictions. For the representative survey, Schufa interviewed 1,001 people between February 11th and 25th.