From: Marie Ries

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg intends to step down from his post in the fall. His successor is already the subject of much debate.

Washington, DC – Jens Stoltenberg has been the Secretary General of NATO for almost nine years. The Norwegian politician’s term of office was last extended because of the Russian war in Ukraine, but expires in September 2023. It is still unclear who will take over his post – but the successor has long been discussed.

Successor to Stoltenberg: A decision could already be made at the NATO summit in Vilnius

One possible option is the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. On June 5, she visited the White House in Washington DC “Will US President Biden crown Frederiksen as NATO Secretary General?” the Danish media said. After the appointment, Frederiksen is now considered a top candidate.

Frederiksen is 45 years old and a member of the Danish Social Democratic Party. She has been Prime Minister of the Scandinavian country since 2019. With the approval of the US President, she could be chosen as Stoltenberg’s successor at the upcoming NATO summit on July 11 and 12 in the Lithuanian capital.

Soon to be the first woman to head NATO?

A woman in office, which has always been filled by men, has been considered for a long time. The Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is also considered a promising candidate. The British Newspaper The Sun also reported on a possible candidacy by Ursula von der Leyen. However, the former German defense minister contradicted these reports. According to insider information, von der Leyen probably has a greater interest in staying at the head of the powerful EU Commission, like the press agency AFP writes.

The heads of government in the Netherlands and Spain, as well as the UK’s defense minister, Ben Wallace, are said to have great ambitions.

Wallace already threw his hat in the ring for a successor as NATO Secretary General in mid-May. “I have always said that this is a good task. It’s a job I would like,” Wallace told the German Press Agency after meeting his counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin. However, Wallace is considered to have little chance. According to EU states in NATO, his country should not be rewarded for Brexit.

Discussion about the office of Secretary General: understanding of the European NATO members required

The European members of NATO must come to an agreement on the naming of Stoltenberg’s successor. By the unwritten rules of the transatlantic alliance, they are entitled to the office. The United States traditionally provides the commander-in-chief. Four-star general Christopher Cavoli has held this post since the summer of 2022.

Diplomats do not rule out that Stoltenberg will be asked for another year as Secretary General. However, the 64-year-old Norwegian denied rumors of a further extension of his term in February. (with AFP and dpa)