The Customers Council of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai held a dialogue session in the authority’s main building to discuss the services provided to the public by customers of the right-of-way permit system.

The session discussed with the attendees a number of topics and points, including holding awareness workshops to familiarize customers and users of the right-of-way permit system with the procedures, requirements and conditions necessary for issuing right-of-way permits and to learn about their comments and aspirations. It also discussed the heavy vehicle lane permit service system, improving the interface of the right-of-way permit system, in addition to the challenges and obstacles facing users of the right-of-way permit system.