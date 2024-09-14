A few months ago Javier Sampedro wrote a critical review of Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari ten years after its publication. Many consider the Israeli historian to be a genius for interpreting our times. Others disagree. What is indisputable is that Harari is today a thinker as influential as he is omnipresent. He has a new book, Nexuswhere he reflects on the relationship between truth, society and information.

Last week Laura Fernández reflected here on the new Irish narrative. This week Marta Peirano reviews The Reichel factor by Caroline O’Donoghue, a millennial horror story in Ireland during the economic recession. This novel about youth contrasts with the meditation on the proximity of the end, but above all it is a song to life. So it is The more people die, the more I want to live, by Maruja Torres.

Another reflection on life is Linen, by Ignació Martínez de Pisón: a good memoir to know where we come from and how he tells it to be honest and convincing. The second half of Pisón’s memories are focused on the eighties and his beginnings as a narrator, exactly the same moment in time and in the same country as the splendid novel that is Little monster by Daniel Ruiz. Two faces from the same period.

A very different, terrible period is recreated by Paco Cerdà in his long-awaited Presents: a literary non-fiction that follows the fascist funeral of José Antonio Primo de Rivera over several days and nights, and at the same time contrasts with the discovery of the repression that destroyed a culture and a society at the same time.

Patricio Pron publishes a corrected and expanded edition of My parents’ spirit keeps rising in the rain: It could be a non-fiction novel, an autofiction or a true crime, but in reality the text explores the distance between language and things. The postmodern connects with the constant capacity of classical antiquity to dialogue with the present: Caroline Vout’s essay, entitled Nakedreflects on the representation of the body in Greece and Rome.