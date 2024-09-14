A few months ago Javier Sampedro wrote a critical review of Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari ten years after its publication. Many consider the Israeli historian to be a genius for interpreting our times. Others disagree. What is indisputable is that Harari is today a thinker as influential as he is omnipresent. He has a new book, Nexuswhere he reflects on the relationship between truth, society and information.
Last week Laura Fernández reflected here on the new Irish narrative. This week Marta Peirano reviews The Reichel factor by Caroline O’Donoghue, a millennial horror story in Ireland during the economic recession. This novel about youth contrasts with the meditation on the proximity of the end, but above all it is a song to life. So it is The more people die, the more I want to live, by Maruja Torres.
Another reflection on life is Linen, by Ignació Martínez de Pisón: a good memoir to know where we come from and how he tells it to be honest and convincing. The second half of Pisón’s memories are focused on the eighties and his beginnings as a narrator, exactly the same moment in time and in the same country as the splendid novel that is Little monster by Daniel Ruiz. Two faces from the same period.
A very different, terrible period is recreated by Paco Cerdà in his long-awaited Presents: a literary non-fiction that follows the fascist funeral of José Antonio Primo de Rivera over several days and nights, and at the same time contrasts with the discovery of the repression that destroyed a culture and a society at the same time.
Patricio Pron publishes a corrected and expanded edition of My parents’ spirit keeps rising in the rain: It could be a non-fiction novel, an autofiction or a true crime, but in reality the text explores the distance between language and things. The postmodern connects with the constant capacity of classical antiquity to dialogue with the present: Caroline Vout’s essay, entitled Nakedreflects on the representation of the body in Greece and Rome.
The author brings out a corrected and expanded version of the book he published in 2011, a work that might seem like a story about memory, but which is largely a novel about language and the distance between words and things. By Daniel Gascón
The Israeli historian returns 10 years after ‘Sapiens’ with a thorough and ambitious exploration of communication networks and their essential role in human organization. By Javier Sampedro
The writer tells without fatuity his childhood and youth between Logroño and Zaragoza, as well as his incorporation into the culture of the Transition. By Jordi Amat
The Valencian writer recounts “the sinister fascist epic” of the transfer of the politician’s remains from Alicante to El Escorial on shoulders, together with “the voices forgotten in the first post-war period” in his new book. By Ferran Bono
The American writer returns after winning her second National Book Award, sharpening the pencil of her lyrical and hypnotic prose. By Javier Aparicio Maydeu
The author, an exponent of a new wave of Irish women writers, describes the relationship between an impoverished heterosexual who is sick of literature and a working-class homosexual during the crisis of 2008. By Marta Peirano
Having passed the barrier of 80 years, the journalist writes a diary memoir in which she recalls her origins in Barcelona’s Chinatown and her experiences in the wild press profession five or six decades ago. By Jordi Gracia
The classicist undertakes a fascinating journey through the ways of representing and conceiving the body in antiquity, which investigates that “beautiful lie” that says that the physique of the Greeks and Romans was a model of perfection. By Manel García Sánchez
The Sevillian writer transports us to the violence and traumas of the time through a deeply liberating narrative voice. By Guillem Colom Montero
