Fatima Atefa (Abu Dhabi)

At the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and within its cultural activities, the “Literary Forum Salon” discussed the day before yesterday, in a virtual session, the topic of “the historical novel” with both novelists Reem Bassiouni and Rasha Adly. The session was moderated by Asma Al-Mutawa, founder of the Salon of Forum, and she welcomed the writers and friends of the forum. She begins her speech by saying: “History is the strategic depth for those who seek to make glory in the present and the future.”

Al-Mutawa pointed to the different approaches of the two writers in dealing with history, saying: Reem Bassiouni shed light on social life in Egypt in the Mamluk era in her wonderful novel, “The Mamluk Trilogy”, showing how people’s lives intersected during that period with political life, and how convictions and relationships change across History, as these relations fuse at Sultan Hassan Mosque in each one. In “The Sail of the Drowned”, Reem celebrated and revived the history of that period known as the Renaissance, where we find symbols of that era, such as Imam Muhammad Abdo, Saad Zaghloul, Ahmed Orabi, and others … alive, breathing inside the novel and interacting with the rest of the characters.

As for Rasha Adly, Asma Al-Mutawa explained that the writer discusses issues of the past that still reverberate in the present day, weighing the events of history with the balance of the current reality, and in light of this reality she judges the past and disintegrates its axioms. She writes swinging between the past and the present, drawing us through a tight narrative construction to the time of black and white in her novel “The Last Days of the Pasha”, where the reader is preoccupied with the time of Muhammad Ali, and finds himself sitting with great writers such as Victor Hugo and Alexander Dumas. In her novel “On the Edge of the Night”, she links the wandering and confusion of an Ottoman princess with the suffering of a contemporary girl, with a smooth style and language rich in knowledge.

The discussion dealt with Rasha Adly’s novelist project, indicating her endeavor to dismantle the chains of the past that burdens the present to liberate it. She says in her novel “Passion”: “The teachings of Sufism are primarily based on freedom from the evils of the soul and not suppressing it, because repression weighs the soul, and the heavier the burden The body groans, the soul suffers, and the struggle will not stop, and in the end, evil will loosen its chains that shackle it and win. ” Most of the interventions revolved around the importance of historical narratives and the extent of the writer’s inspiration for the events of history and his approach to the facts and events of the past. Some opinions suggested teaching historical narratives in schools. The conclusion of the discussion was that reading Reem Bassiouni and Rasha Adly confirms that the glory is for social history, the history of simple people and societies. The session was presented in the second theater, hall 10 and digital exhibition stands.