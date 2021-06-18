Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Federal National Council held its first virtual meeting with its counterpart in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan yesterday, headed by Dr. Nidal Al Tunaiji, member of the Federal National Council and Chairperson of the Committee. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen and develop relations between them, and stressed the importance of coordination between the two friendly parliaments in international parliamentary forums. What is in the service of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by members of the Emirati-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee, members of the Federal National Council: Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Deputy Speaker of the Council, Jamila Ahmed Al-Muhairi, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, and Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication in the Council.

Members of the Kazakh-Emirati Friendship Committee, headed by Bekkali Turgayev, a member of the House of Representatives, the head of the committee, participated in the Kazakh Parliament.

During the meeting, Dr. Nidal Al Tunaiji praised the development of political, economic and scientific relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan since the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, noting the launch of the first Emirati project in space from the International Space Station at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which enhances the level of Cooperation between the two countries in the space sciences sector. She stressed the strength of the economic relations between the two countries, as the UAE is the first Arab trade partner for the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Kazakhstan is the main center for Emirati investments in Central Asia. She touched on the efforts of the UAE during the Covid-19 crisis, and its solidarity and support for all countries of the world during this period, especially friendly countries such as the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For his part, Turgayev praised his country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, with a pavilion titled “Unique Landscapes, Rich History, Culture and Opportunities”, highlighting the dynamic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, cultural diversity, and rich human and natural resources, in addition to what it offers. Of tourism, technical and investment opportunities.

He stressed the importance of signing a memorandum of cooperation and understanding between the Federal National Council and the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to exchange views on various issues and enhance the opportunity to develop parliamentary relations between the two friendly countries, as the two countries link distinguished relations in various fields, especially parliamentary ones.