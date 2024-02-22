The Supreme Committee for the Development of Judicial Electronic Systems held the sixth workshop to discuss developments in the project to link the criminal systems platform of the Ministry of Interior with the judicial authorities in the country..

The two-day workshop was opened in the capital, Abu Dhabi, by His Excellency Abdullah Abdul Jabbar Al Majed, Advisor to the Minister of Justice. On the first day, the attendees discussed the new services in a brainstorming session, about the efforts and directives of the UAE government in zeroing out government bureaucracy, through shortened procedures, reducing the customers’ journey, and eliminating unnecessary requirements while maintaining the quality and accuracy of the services, ensuring consistency with the efforts to achieve the axes and percentage targets. UAE (2071), and a translation of the national indicators in the “We are the Emirates” vision.

On the second day, the status of launching the first wave services of the third phase was presented, and the construction and development of the second wave services of the same phase was reviewed, in addition to discussing the challenges of connectivity, a number of technical pioneering projects within the work of the committee, and the achievements achieved that would enhance smart, innovative and qualitative services. By expanding connectivity and integration between government agencies, in a way that achieves the vision of the United Arab Emirates government.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Judicial Electronic Systems, said: The partners in the committee work in an integrated manner to improve government services, levels of efficiency, quality and flexibility, in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership and the directives of the UAE government..

He added: The technical linkage project between the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice and executive authorities, including judicial authorities and federal and local prosecutions, represents a pioneering project that will enhance the quality of life for the Emirati community and reduce procedures for customers according to a proactive vision that creates a qualitative and exceptional shift in government procedures and enhances the position of the UAE. Its advanced position in global competitiveness indicators.