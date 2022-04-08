London (Union)

The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone concluded its participation in the activities of Sharjah, the guest of honor of the “London International Book Fair”, which started its 49th session from 5 to 7 April at Olympia Exhibition Center, where it held joint meetings with a group of British and international publishers, and discussed with them opportunities for joint cooperation. And the advantages offered by the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, as the first free city of its kind in the world.

Salem Omar Salem, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, met with the United Nations Publications Center, Simon & Socher Publishing Company, Digitalia Publishing Company, Wonder House Publishing Company, in addition to Alpen Michel Publishing Company, as part of Sharjah’s activities at the fair. He told them about the efforts of the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone in serving the knowledge sectors, and the departments that provide the finest services to investors in the creative industries who base their businesses in Sharjah.

In addition, Salem Omar Salem stressed that the prestigious international forums hosting Sharjah prove the strength of the approach that the emirate is working on, and through which knowledge and culture lay the foundations for comprehensive development that it is proceeding with confidently under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler Sharjah. After the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone concluded a successful participation in the Bologna International Children’s Book Fair, its presence at the London International Book Fair was a great opportunity to enhance its presence in the European continent.”

He added, “We discussed with our partners in the publishing sector, during the London International Book Fair, the developmental prospects that advanced technologies hold for the work of the free zones concerned with the publishing sector, and the opportunities offered by the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone to investors in all stages of the book industry and its affiliated industries. Participants in the exhibition on the advanced structures on which the city is based, and the pioneering services that attracted major international companies to take Sharjah as the regional headquarters for their business. We also discussed ways of cultural communication in knowledge industries between Emirati publishers and their English counterparts, by enhancing opportunities for translation projects between Arabic and English, and exchanging knowledge and experiences in the service and development of the global cross-border publishing sector.”