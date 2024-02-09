On the third day of the World Government Summit 2024, the Ministry of Education is organizing the second session of the Future of Education Forum under the slogan “The Future of Education… Reimagining the Basics of Education,” with broad participation from government officials, leaders of the educational sector, academics, and specialists in educational affairs.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said that the second session of the Education Basics Forum is concerned with discussing traditional and modern education concepts, and focuses on reimagining the basics of education at all levels, so that modern and advanced education systems are built according to innovative models that anticipate the needs of the future, meet its requirements, and provide At the same time, comprehensive, integrated and flexible educational experiences allow students to learn everywhere by taking advantage of all educational resources and technological capabilities, to develop their knowledge and practical skills.

He added, “The education sector is witnessing rapid, dynamic transformations driven by technological developments and social and economic changes, which necessarily means that education systems must be proactive, effective, and capable of providing students with the skills and sciences of the future, and also be able to develop teaching methods and methods to suit the requirements of the times. This is why allocating “One of the main themes of this year’s session of the World Government Summit is to discuss the future of education and the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies, which is what we seek to achieve in the Future of Education Forum by hosting the most prominent educational leaders and specialized academic experts from around the world.”

The Future of Education Forum will witness the organization of seven specialized sessions, ranging from high-level discussions to panel discussions and workshops. More than 50 speakers will participate in these sessions and more than 300 individuals concerned with developing the future of education will participate in these sessions.

