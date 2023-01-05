The Federal National Council will hold its fourth session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, chaired by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, next Wednesday, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, during which it will discuss a draft federal law regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (4) of 2015 in The matter of private health facilities, and a draft federal law regarding the practice of some health professions.

According to the session’s agenda, two members of the Council will ask four questions to the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, including two questions from member Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, about the “visa to explore job opportunities” and “the visa system granted to some nationalities and their impact.” on the security and stability of the state.” Member Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf asks two questions about the “Al-Rafaa Health Center” and about “merging the health card with the identity card.”