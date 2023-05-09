The Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources in the Federal National Council, chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, discussed this morning, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, with representatives of the Ministry of Community Development, a draft federal law on organizing places of worship for non-Muslims.

The meeting was attended by the National Council, the committee’s rapporteur, Dr. Hind Hamid Al-Alayli, and two members, Hamid Ali Al-Abbar and Naima Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori, while the Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs, Hessa Tahlak, and a number of the Ministry’s legal advisors participated from the Ministry of Community Development.

During the meeting, the members of the committee raised inquiries and questions regarding the articles of the draft law in its initial version received from the government, which consists of 32 articles, and aims to organize houses and rooms of worship in the country and to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.