During its session held this morning, the Federal National Council approved a parliamentary report prepared by the Council’s Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on the government’s policy on water security, which included 12 parliamentary recommendations aimed at protecting water security in the country, including “coordination between all relevant authorities in the country to issue policies, frameworks and standards.” A binding unified system that regulates water consumption in all sectors, ensuring the effectiveness of water resources management in the country, and to preserve the strategic reserve, working to achieve the country’s commitments with regard to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) by encouraging and stimulating international specifications for the application of sustainability and green building standards, accelerating Implementing the unified water connection project for the state, the importance of benefiting from successful local and international experiences regarding unified water connection, accelerating the implementation of the unified water connection project for the state. for the state.”

The parliamentary recommendations also included: “Adopting and applying the best international practices, and benefiting from some successful local experiences, such as the Emirate of Dubai in relying on the latest smart systems to reduce losses in the water network, intensifying awareness and rationalization campaigns for all groups of citizens and residents in several languages, and using advanced technologies and innovation in The field of water rationalization to ensure a reduction in average water consumption in the country, cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Education in adopting innovative initiatives concerned with rationalizing consumption and achieving sustainable water security, activating the role of the media and coordinating with federal and local media institutions at all levels through social media sites regarding rationalization of water consumption. “.

The list of recommendations also included: “Accelerating the completion of the project aimed at unifying the necessary standards for returned water and distributing them to desalination plants, developing programs to reduce the cost of production and reducing energy consumption in water production, distribution and use in a way that contributes to limiting and minimizing gaseous emissions, preparing a periodic report to ensure compliance with all stations with the necessary instructions to monitor the type and quality of returned water, expanding the scope of strategic partnerships with water and energy research centers to find innovative solutions regarding the sustainability of water security and applying international best practices in the field of future energy and water systems, finding solutions and alternatives to establish strategic water reservoirs in all emirates of the country and reconsidering Alternative plans and initiatives to achieve water security goals in emergency situations.