A parliamentary report discussed by the Federal National Council, during its fifth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, held this morning, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, concluded with 12 parliamentary recommendations to enhance citizens’ participation in the health sector in the country, which came within three main axes: The first is “legislation”, as the report recommended the development of a legislative system concerned with increasing citizens’ participation in the health sector, provided that this system includes procedural and organizational tools and controls that ensure increased citizens’ participation in the health sector.

The recommendations of the “Policies and Strategies” axis included developing a unified federal strategy to attract specialized national medical cadres at the state level, provided that this strategy includes the necessary incentives and relevant programs to encourage enrollment in medical specialties, setting and setting clear targets to attract specialized national medical, allied health and nursing cadres that can be relied upon. To measure the extent of the ability of these initiatives and programs to achieve their goals, develop national training programs and initiatives, according to experiences and comparative scientific foundations and link them to the requirements of the health sector in the country, in addition to developing a unified federal strategy to attract specialized national medical personnel at the state level, provided that this strategy includes the necessary incentives and programs. concerned, to encourage enrollment in medical specialties.

The recommendations for this axis also included setting and setting clear targets to attract specialized national medical, allied health and nursing staff that can be relied upon to measure the extent of the ability of these initiatives and programs to achieve their goals, and develop national training programs and initiatives, in accordance with comparative scientific expertise and foundations and linking them to the requirements of the health sector in the country. And work to launch a unified and general strategy that includes programs and projects to train and qualify all workers in the health sector and create strategic partnerships with the private sector and businessmen in the country to encourage them to contribute effectively to building national medical capabilities, making significant contributions to research work, in addition to establishing advanced research centers. Preparing strategic partnership programs with some leading scientific centers and linking these centers with national universities and hospitals, preparing specialized programs to employ artificial intelligence technologies in the health sector and concluding strategic partnership agreements with global centers concerned with the use of information technology and artificial intelligence for health care, as well as preparing awareness and educational programs about the importance of the profession. Medicine, its professional paths, and the job burdens resulting from it, using comprehensive and innovative methods to ensure that the message reaches various segments of society, including students and their families.

Regarding the “budgets” axis, the report recommended raising the budget allocated to the “Masar” program to attract high school students and direct them to medical specialties, to include additional incentives for enrollment and developing medical capabilities, raising financial allocations and salaries for national doctors, preparing a package of material and moral incentives for various medical specialties, as well as doubling the budget allocated for training and education. Continuing medical scholarships and scholarships inside and outside the country to keep pace with the best international training programs in this regard.