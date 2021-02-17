Martín Palermo took over at the end of November as coach of Curicó Unido, a modest Chilean club that had just had a great campaign, even looking to qualify for international tournaments. He was wanted because Nicolás Larcamón, the Argentine coach who led the trans-Andean team, resigned to direct at Puebla de México. Thus, the task of “Titan” it was none other than maintaining a well-armed team and guiding it in the same direction it was coming from. But things got complicated.

The second experience for Martín Palermo as a coach in Chile (he had previously been the coach of Unión Española) was more complicated than he expected. To bad results (won three, drew three and lost eight of 14 games played) He was joined by an internal with the squad, a “tight” brave bar and it was even rumored that he could fight for relegation if he entered the play-offs.

But none of that happened, the former striker managed to maintain the category by finishing ninth in the table. And despite to the bad campaign the directors renewed his contract for one year. In this way, Martín Palermo will remain coach of Curicó Unido.

Roberto Abbondanzieri has been a member of Martín Palermo’s coaching staff since his beginnings as DT. Photo: Clarín Archive.

“The board of directors of Curicó Unido, together with the sports manager, unanimously ratifies Mr. Martín Palermo as technical director of the professional team for the 2021 season,” announces the official statement from the Chilean institution. “Adding:” The club it is in the process of settlements of the soccer players who end their contractual relationship and as of today the coaching staff is working on the conformation of the new professional soccer squad. “Thus, there will be” Titan “for a while in Chile.

At the end of March the new season of Chilean football begins, but the numbers of Curicó Unido under the management of the Crazy they are alarming. To the lack of effectiveness in his meetings (14 games of which he won only three) is added a incredible amount of goals suffered: only 17 in favor and 25 against. There is still a lot of work to do.

But the real nightmare was lived off the field. Only two dates from the end of the tournament, Martín Palermo’s team suffered a not at all friendly visit. A part of the curicó barrabrava went to the property where the players trained to leave some “advice”. According to the newspaper La Cuarta, a graffiti appeared that said “Put egg, run as they drink and wet the shirt“.

The official statement from the Curicó de Chile ensuring the continuity of Palermo. Photo: Clarín Archive.

To this bad episode was also added a statement that did not go down well indoors, when Martín Palermo himself declared that he did not feel that “there is pride”, and that he did not see “that there is dignity among ourselves to defend the same colors and that on the field you can see a rebellious team. ” But all that happened.

After a bad season, it will be time to turn the page and move on. For now, Martín Palermo will continue his career in Chile with the aim of establishing himself as a coach and being able to manage Xeneize one day, something he confessed long ago. “I feel prepared to direct Boca,” the “Loco” had declared a month ago. The time to put on the blue and gold diver will come one day, but now is the time to have a good season in Chilean soccer and establish itself on the other side of the Cordillera, opportunities are not lacking …

