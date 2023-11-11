I read a headline in the newspaper claiming that the company extends life. A study states that older people who receive visits from family and friends are 39% less likely to die. I want to imagine that old loners fervently sign up to be frequently accompanied. Or not, they don’t have an excessive interest in continuing to shoot thanks to communication with others.

I look at the advertising campaign of a radio station. It is titled “The Power of Conversation” and frames a jovial photograph of an elderly white woman and a young black man smiling and talking along with the slogan “Everything changes when we talk.” I have my doubts. Having been an incontinent charlatan, I increasingly settle on that certainty of Antonio Machado: “I talk to the man who always goes with me.” And sometimes it is boring since we repeat ourselves or have little to say to each other. Better the sounds of silence.

And of course I no longer intervene almost at all in political discussions with my progressive friends. A little more with the conservatives. I don’t really know Nazis and fascists. Among the first, the most intelligent and honest feel very uncomfortable about what is happening, but they have an infallible argument to explain their solidarity with a party at the polls: “It is about choosing between the bad and the worst.” It seems that in the great circus, people with an unmistakable curile aroma have won the battle, something that has inspired me since childhood. Junqueras would be a cardinal, Puigdemont, a bishop and Aragonès, head of altar boys. My feverish imagination also has no doubts when placing a cassock or a clergyman on Bolaños and Albares, two gentlemen who apparently are ministers.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_