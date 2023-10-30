There is a man lying in a bowl of rice. He looks overly sad. Above the image is the text: Research says put anything damaged in rice will fix it, referring to the life hack that you can save a wet phone by placing it in rice. Different photo, different man and the text: Is it hard for you to ask for some help? Below that we see the man lifting a very heavy sofa – single-handedly.

Both memes come from the extremely popular Instagram account @mytherapistsays (8 million followers) and received thousands of likes, smileys and comments, probably mostly by people who also occasionally damaged feeling or not daring to ask for help.

Make a good joke that smacks of self-mockery, is about a mental struggle and is recognizable, and success is guaranteed. Similar accounts to @mytherapistsays are also doing well: @anxiety_wellbeing (1.5 million followers), @emotionalclub (1 million), @manicpixiememequeen (245,000) and @cheerful_nihilism (290,000). On the pages, conversations with a psychologist are simulated using images or videos, symptoms of a certain disorder are made clear and ridiculed, shameful issues are highlighted or intimate insights are given into someone’s thoughts (who that ‘someone’ is often remains completely anonymous). .

The meme is not new, but the way it is used is. “Five years ago it was still a typically American phenomenon, mainly intended to share populist ideas,” says Geert Lovink. He is a lecturer in interactive media at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences and director of the Institute for Network Culture, which researches the artistic, political and technical aspects of the Internet. “That happened on internet forums such as Reddit and 4Chan.”

Striking twist

The American (social) media researchers Joan Donovan and Brian Friedberg described in their book Meme Wars (2022) how memes attempt to radicalize Americans on the right. For example, Pepe the Frog, an anthropomorphic frog and well-known American cartoon character, was depicted grinning villainously at a fence on the US-Mexico border, with a Mexican family behind it. That frog: that was Trump. The message: that wall is a good idea.

“The increase in far-right populism on the internet has given the meme a striking twist. I see it developing on the left, recently I received a meme encouraging the actions of Extinction Rebellion. On the other hand, I also see more and more memes that show no political affiliation.”

One of them is the well-being meme, or perhaps better said: the unwellness meme. Suddenly people use the meme to tell the outside world what problems they are facing: depression, disorders, heartbreak, stress, burnout, sexual problems. “I find that very beneficial,” says Iris Sommer, professor of psychiatry at the University Medical Center in Groningen. In psychology and psychiatry, she says, a distinction is made between ‘lower coping mechanisms’, which are not constructive, such as drinking alcohol, and ‘higher coping mechanisms’. “Humor is very highly regarded in this respect. Humor is a very constructive way to deal with stress and misery. We also try to train people in that.”

Side effect

Anyone who can laugh at their own misery, Sommer argues, can put that misery into perspective and talk about it, and thereby at the same time look at themselves from a distance – resulting in some self-reflection. In 2009, scientists from Utrecht University and Radboud University, among others, stated that humor costs attention and energy, leaving less attention for negative emotions.

Illustration Lotte Dijkstra

British psychologist Umair Akram conducted research at Sheffield Hallam University in 2021 into the effect of gloomy memes on depressed people. He had a group of people with and a group of people without depression look at the same images – jokes about gloom, despair, even suicide. The people with depression found the dark memes funnier and more relatable than those who were mentally healthy. The people without depression also doubted whether these types of jokes could help depressed people – people with depression said that the mood of fellow sufferers would improve after seeing these types of images.

“If you can laugh, you relax,” says Sommer. “That is a fantastic side effect. If a patient makes a joke about his or her suicidal thoughts, it may seem rude to outsiders, especially a meme about suicide, but as a psychiatrist I find that very powerful. Provided the joke is made by someone who is struggling with it themselves, otherwise it is hurtful. There must be some kind of us feeling in such a joke.”

“Memes are an easy way to show people: this is how I feel,” says Jytte Leenders (24). She struggled with depression for years, has ADHD and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, a mood disorder. On Instagram she frantically shares memes from the account @adhdfamily, among others. A picture of six straight railway lines neatly next to each other, Normal brain, and next to it a picture with a tangle of eighteen intertwining tracks: ADHD brain.

When she had just been diagnosed, she was very busy looking for recognition and recognition. Memes gave her that. “I thought: if people are making content about it, then I’m not the only one.” Moreover, she experienced: it is easier to talk about your mental problems or daily struggles if it remains light-hearted.

“Memes give words to my feelings,” says Ronald Marks (55), who has had an acquired brain injury (nah) for a few years now, and every now and then throws a meme about nah into the world to start the conversation about it. to get. The images give him the opportunity to make something invisible visible. He wants to express “how I feel” but also does it to “make others aware.”

Alternative historiography

The meme also became a digital medicine against the feeling of being the only one. Anyone who struggles with a psychological complaint and sees an online joke about it that has been liked 1 million times knows at a glance: 1 million people sometimes feel just like me. The creator is in the same boat as you and all the people who like and share the meme are apparently in the same boat, otherwise they wouldn’t share it. And the person who personally sends the meme to you may share it from their own experience. This also touches on the function that this form of humor has for the sender. Jytte Leenders: “I also share those jokes with people I don’t speak to every day, without having to tell me a ‘look at me, I’m pathetic’ story. It is not her own story – but it very much is.

Illustration Lotte Dijkstra

The Covid pandemic has played a major role in memes related to our (mental) health, says Mark Boukes, associate professor of communication sciences at the University of Amsterdam. He investigated which humorous images were in circulation during the lockdowns in the Netherlands. He calls these memes “an alternative history”, they perfectly reflect what people struggled with, not only pragmatic problems such as toilet paper shortages and face mask inconveniences, but also fear of contamination and loneliness. “All those memes had two things in common: the same-boat feeling and: making the heavy lighter. That also fits very well with the comforting, connecting function that humor often has.”

Too funny

“It is also a bit of an explanation,” says Jytte Leenders. “The psychologist did not have much time to explain what I had, that was more about keeping Jytte upright. And I didn’t have the energy to read longer articles on the internet. Those memes were manageable. Then I saw something and thought: oh, is that also a symptom of ADHD.”

That is also a small pitfall, Sommer emphasizes. The information hidden in the meme, like many other online expressions, can also be fake or incorrect. “You don’t know who makes them and who ships them.

Illustration Lotte Dijkstra

And a meme tars everyone with the same brush.” Because one symptom is not the same as the other: “Memes are sometimes about vulnerable topics and people. A particular problem is not exactly the same for everyone. You can make a meme about someone trying on a dress in the store and feeling fat – something that many people will probably recognize. But it can also be seen by someone with a serious eating disorder, who might think: See, everyone has this. While that person really needs help. You don’t get that wisdom from memes: when does someone need support from peers online, friends, family, and when from a psychologist or psychiatrist?”

It can also work the other way around: many memes simulate conversations between client and therapist, which can promote normalization of therapy. “On the one hand, good,” says Sommer. “It can give people who need help just that little push. But on the other hand, the waiting lists are already so long, because as a country we cannot provide therapy to everyone. It’s too expensive and too scarce. The people who need it most often quietly join the back of the queue.” Good diagnostics and help are especially important for those people.

But once the diagnosis is made, you might as well laugh about it. Together. Jytte: “Some symptoms of ADHD are very stupid. Walking into the same room 800 times and forgetting why you walked into that room 800 times. Folding the laundry and then suddenly you’re cleaning the coffee maker with a skewer.” Almost too funny not to share, she thinks. “Since I can laugh about it, I experience it as less bad.” Moreover, the large amount of welfare memes shows: that man who wants to lie in that bowl of rice, that man who lifts that heavy sofa by himself? We all are that every now and then.