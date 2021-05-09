Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal National Council, head of the UAE Parliamentary Division in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, discussed during his meeting yesterday with Martin Chungung, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the development of parliamentary cooperation relations between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Parliamentary Division group in the IPU: Sarah Falaknaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, and Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, along with Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the National Council, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Liaison. His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi welcomed the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and stressed the importance and timing of this visit, as it coincides with the holding of the union’s committees remotely due to the circumstances of the Covid-19 virus pandemic. During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of benefiting from the experience of dealing with the repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic at various levels, and the need to exchange experiences between countries to limit the spread of the effects of the “pandemic”. His Excellency Al-Nuaimi also presented the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in helping many countries of the world and supporting them to confront the Corona pandemic and limit the spread of the epidemic, as the country has made great efforts to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to some countries that could not obtain it, stressing that The UAE is a center for all religions and initiatives for tolerance and peace.

Martin Chungung, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, affirmed the distinguished relationship between the National Council and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, appreciating the Council’s support for the programs and initiatives that the Union is working on, noting that the UAE has great experience and expertise in the field of tolerance, dialogue and peace, and that this successful experience can be used. Including and the participation of the countries of the world in international conferences.