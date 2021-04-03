Asma Al-Husseini (Cairo, Khartoum)

Yesterday, a new round of negotiations for the “Renaissance Dam”, hosted by the Democratic Republic of Congo, the President of the African Union, began at the level of technical committees, in preparation for the meeting of the foreign and irrigation ministers in the three countries, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia today.

Informed sources close to the negotiations told the “Union”: The Congolese leadership, the African Union, and international and regional parties are making great efforts to overcome obstacles to negotiation between the three parties, and try to provide them with a technical, legal and political assistance to overcome points of disagreement, and to reach an equation that addresses the concerns of all A party, while fulfilling the interests of the three parties.

The sources said, “This round is a last chance to reach an agreement before Ethiopia starts filling the dam, and that the failure of this round will lead to tension and instability between the three parties, and thus in the region and the African continent.”

Ethiopian sources told “Al-Ittihad”: “Addis Ababa will never accept the idea of ​​the quadripartite mediation proposed by Sudan and Egypt, while the two countries declared their adherence to reaching a binding legal agreement, through a new negotiating approach that leads to effective and meaningful mediation.”

This comes amid warnings that failure to reach an agreement threatens to destabilize.

On the other hand, the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, yesterday hosted the preparatory meeting for the “Investment in Sudan – Opportunities and Challenges” forum, which will be held in Paris on the 19 of next month. The preparatory meeting, which concludes today, will discuss the presentation of the platform that the forum will provide, which will contribute to opening up investment horizons, with the participation of the ministers of investment, finance, agriculture, trade, energy and minerals, in addition to major Sudanese companies.