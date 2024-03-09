The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government hosted an interactive discussion session in partnership with the Geneva Center for Human Rights and Global Dialogue (GCHRAGD), which discussed the best global government practices that can contribute to enhancing easy access to health care, as a key element in peace processes.

A statement issued yesterday stated that the session comes as part of the partnership that the college held with the center last October, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences and knowledge in education, research, and executive education, and conducting new qualitative research studies in public policies, governance, and other specialized topics.

Experts in several specializations, including the CEO of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, Giuseppe Saba, the Executive Director of the Geneva Center for Human Rights and Global Dialogue in Switzerland, Dr. Umesh Palwankar, the Head of the Health Policy and Standards Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Kholoud Al Sayegh, and the Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in the Emirates, Claire Dalton.

The session focused on the importance of integrating the health care sector into peace processes.

The participants emphasized the pivotal role played by specialists in the health and medical sectors and health policy makers in activating interest in health care and enabling it to play its role as a bridge for peace through conflict resolution.

The participants also discussed ways to develop, build and empower the capabilities of the workforce in the health fields.